Amber Heard Told Her Mother Johnny Depp Was a 'Madman' Early in Their Relationship, Court Hears

Amber Heard told her mother that her ex-husband Johnny Depp was “violent” and a “madman” during the course of their relationship, according to text messages read out to the British Court Thursday.

The messages were read out during Depp's libel case against British tabloid The Sun and its parent company News Group Newspapers (NGN), which published a 2018 article calling Depp a "wife beater." Last week, Depp, who has denied abusing Heard, testified and presented witnesses to support his case.

The texts Heard, 34, sent to her mother Paige followed an incident in which Depp, 57, “refused to leave the breakfast room at his LA home,” Heard said, according to The Guardian.

“He wanted me to admit that I was having an affair with my ex-partner [Tasya van Ree] and another gentleman I barely knew,” the actress told the court. “He had done cocaine and drink for well over a day, for about 36 hours, and at the time I was unfamiliar with his patterns.”

Sasha Wass, representing NGN, read out text messages the actress sent her mother on March 22 and 23, 2013.

One of the texts read, “It’s terrible, Mum, I don’t know what to do. He’s nuts, Mum, violent and crazy. I’m heartbroken that this is who I love.” She sent another later: “It’s OK. He’s not being violent to me. The crazy mood swings and hard to handle.”

“I feel really lost and lonely. He’s a madman. I feel I’m on a fastening train but I don’t want to jump off. I stay on the train even though I know it’s about to explode,” an additional text from the time said.

The lawyer representing NGN, Sasha Wass, asked Heard about whether she was telling the truth about Depp “not being violent” to her, to which Heard said she had not told her mother about all the attacks, The Guardian reports.

“I was trying to talk to someone who might know how it felt,” she said in court. “My father was violent to my mother … and they really loved each other.”

Heard and Depp tied the knot in 2015. In May 2016, she sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016. She donated her $7 million divorce settlement to charity. Both actors signed NDAs barring them from discussing their relationship publicly.

Depp sued her for defamation in the U.S. after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described being an alleged victim of domestic violence. While she never mentioned Depp by name, the actor’s lawsuit called her allegations against him a “hoax.”