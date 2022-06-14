Amber Heard is speaking out for the first time since a seven-person jury declared that her ex-husband Johnny Depp proved she defamed him

Amber Heard Says She Stands by 'Every Word' of Her Johnny Depp Testimony: 'Until My Dying Day'

Amber Heard is standing by her testimony from the recent trial, despite having been unsuccessful in defending herself against ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation claims.

After the six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, a seven-person jury reached a verdict earlier this month deciding that Depp, 59, proved the Aquaman actress, 36, defamed him in a 2018 op-ed. (Depp has maintained that he never assaulted Heard, and claimed she physically harmed him.)

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). In her countersuit, Heard won one of the three defamation counts, and was awarded $2 million in damages.

"[Truth is] all I spoke. And I spoke it to power," Heard also told Guthrie. "And I paid the price."

Heard also said in the interview segment that aired Tuesday that she has "so much regret" for what transpired during her past relationship with Depp, whom she was married to from 2015 to 2017.

"I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways," she said. "I freely and openly and voluntarily talked about what I did. I talked about the horrible language. I talked about being pushed to the extent where I didn't even know the difference between right and wrong."

amber heard Amber Heard | Credit: TODAY/NBC

"I will always continue to feel like I was a part of this, like I was the other half of this relationship because I was. And it was ugly, and could be very beautiful. It was very, very toxic," Heard said. "We were awful to each other."

And while the actress admitted she "made a lot of mistakes," she insisted in her conversation with Guthrie, 50, "I've always told the truth."

During the interview, Guthrie also grilled Heard over her claims she was the victim of Depp's abuse, pointing to arguments the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's legal team made that the actress instigated the exes' spats.

"I never had to instigate it. I responded to it," Heard told the host. "When you're living in violence, it becomes normal, as I testified to. You have to adapt."

But Guthrie, whose husband Michael Feldman worked as a consultant for Depp's legal team in the trial, pointed to audio in which Heard admitted to hitting Depp. Those recordings, captured as the former couple discussed their explosive March 2015 Australia fight that resulted in Depp's right middle finger being severed at the tip, were played for the jury in April.

Heard added that the tapes, which she said were "first leaked online after being edited," did not share the full story of her encounters with Depp. "20-second clips or the transcripts of them are not representative of the 2 hours or 3 hours that those are excerpted from," she said.