Amber Heard Spotted on a Run in Spain 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial: Photos



Amber Heard is moving on.

After facing her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a controversial, live-televised six-week trial over her 2018 op-ed about domestic abuse allegations last April, the actress, 37, has been spotted spending time in Spain.

The sighting comes shortly before the one-year anniversary of the June 1st decision that ordered Heard to pay $10.35 million in damages. Depp, 59, however, was found to have defamed her on one of three claims. She was awarded $2 million in damages. Both appealed the decision, but the ex-couple reached an agreement in December. Instead, the Aquaman actress would pay Depp $1 million, which he'd donate to several different charities.

During the recent spotting, Heard was seen enjoying a run on the streets of Madrid while wearing athletic attire, including a white tank top, dark gray leggings, and black tennis shoes. She paired the look with a high ponytail and matching visor.

A source close to Heard told PEOPLE in April how the actress "couldn't wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter," two-year-old Oonagh Paige, after the trial.

"She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country," the source explained. "She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated."

The source also added: "This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves."

Before a settlement between the ex-couple was reached, a source told PEOPLE in November that Heard was spending most of her time living in Europe, where she was "able to just be a mom there."

That source added at the time, "The trial was exhausting for her. She missed her little girl. She is focused on raising her daughter. She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time."

Heard first spoke out about her longing to spend more time with her daughter after the trial ended during a sit-down interview with Today's Savannah Guthrie. "I get to be a mom, like, full-time, you know? Where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers," she said.

Guthrie followed up, "One day, you may want to tell your daughter about this or have to tell your daughter about everything that you've gone through. What would you want to say?"

"I think no matter what," Heard responded, "it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth."