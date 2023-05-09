Amber Heard Spotted on a Run in Spain 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial: Photos

The sighting comes shortly before the one-year anniversary of the June 1st decision that ordered Heard to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp after a controversial, live-televised six-week trial

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 10:31 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard seen going for a run near her now home in Madrid, Spain. 05 May 2023 Pictured: Amber Heard. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Photo: MEGA


Amber Heard is moving on.

After facing her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a controversial, live-televised six-week trial over her 2018 op-ed about domestic abuse allegations last April, the actress, 37, has been spotted spending time in Spain.

The sighting comes shortly before the one-year anniversary of the June 1st decision that ordered Heard to pay $10.35 million in damages. Depp, 59, however, was found to have defamed her on one of three claims. She was awarded $2 million in damages. Both appealed the decision, but the ex-couple reached an agreement in December. Instead, the Aquaman actress would pay Depp $1 million, which he'd donate to several different charities.

During the recent spotting, Heard was seen enjoying a run on the streets of Madrid while wearing athletic attire, including a white tank top, dark gray leggings, and black tennis shoes. She paired the look with a high ponytail and matching visor.

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard seen going for a run near her now home in Madrid, Spain. 05 May 2023 Pictured: Amber Heard. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
MEGA

A source close to Heard told PEOPLE in April how the actress "couldn't wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter," two-year-old Oonagh Paige, after the trial.

"She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country," the source explained. "She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated."

The source also added: "This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves."

Before a settlement between the ex-couple was reached, a source told PEOPLE in November that Heard was spending most of her time living in Europe, where she was "able to just be a mom there."

Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp; Amber Heard. Steve Helber/POOL/AFP/Getty; JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP/Getty

That source added at the time, "The trial was exhausting for her. She missed her little girl. She is focused on raising her daughter. She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heard first spoke out about her longing to spend more time with her daughter after the trial ended during a sit-down interview with Today's Savannah Guthrie. "I get to be a mom, like, full-time, you know? Where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers," she said.

Guthrie followed up, "One day, you may want to tell your daughter about this or have to tell your daughter about everything that you've gone through. What would you want to say?"

"I think no matter what," Heard responded, "it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth."

Related Articles
Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp 'Excited' for Comeback, Amber Heard Has 'New Energy' 1 Year After Trial Began: Sources (Exclusive)
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Amber Heard attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California
Amber Heard 'Is Trying Her Best to Have a Positive Outlook' After Johnny Depp Trial: Source
*EXCLUSIVE* Amber Heard arrives at Teterboro Airport to fly out
Amber Heard Spotted for First Time Since Verdict in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial
Amber Heard hugs her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft after the jury announced split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard
Amber Heard 'Wants to Focus on Her Baby Girl' After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'She Is Still Upset' (Source)
US actress Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / POOL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / POOL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Juror in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Says Jury Didn't Believe Amber Heard's 'Crocodile Tears'
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Spotted Mingling with Fans at U.K. Pub Right Before Winning Amber Heard Defamation Case
Johnny Depp Lauren Whittington
Johnny Depp Gave Parenting Advice to Pregnant Bar Manager Before Verdict: 'None of Us Could Believe It'
US actress Amber Heard (C) stands with a legal team member and her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft
Judge Denies Amber Heard's Mistrial Request, Says 'No Evidence of Fraud or Wrongdoing' Among Jury
johnny depp; amber heard
Amber Heard Calls Defamation Loss a 'Setback' for Women as Johnny Depp Says 'Best Is Yet to Come'
Amber Heard attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California.
Amber Heard Is Living in Europe and 'Focused on Raising Her Daughter' After Johnny Depp Trial: Source
Johnny Depp Was Google's No. 1 Trending Person in 2022, Followed by Will Smith and Amber Heard
Johnny Depp Was Google's No. 1 Trending Person in 2022, Followed by Will Smith and Amber Heard
Amber Heard attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California.
Amber Heard Is Focused on 'Work That Helped Me Heal After My Divorce' amid Johnny Depp Settlement
Amber Heard Today Show Clip
Amber Heard Says She Didn't Receive 'Fair Representation' on Social Media in First Post-Trial Interview
US actor Amber Heard during the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 26, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Amber Heard's Attorney Says Actress Can 'Absolutely Not' Pay $10.35 Million to Johnny Depp After Verdict
Amber Heard’s Daughter Oonagh Paige
All About Amber Heard's Daughter Oonagh Paige