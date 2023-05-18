Amber Heard Spotted in Madrid as Johnny Depp Premieres His 'Comeback' at Cannes Film Festival

The actress moved to Spain with her 2-year-old daughter and put the trial "behind her," a source previously told PEOPLE

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 18, 2023 04:57 PM
Amber Heard
Amber Heard. Photo: GTres / SplashNews.com

Amber Heard is living her life in Madrid.

The Aquaman actress, 37, was photographed in the capital of Spain, where she lives now, on Thursday after ex-husband Johnny Depp, with whom she was involved in a controversial Virginia defamation trial a year ago, debuted his new French-language movie at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

A source close to Heard previously told PEOPLE she "couldn't wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter" after the trial. Heard, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, "has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy," said the source.

"The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country," the source added. "She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated. This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves."

Amber Heard
GTres / SplashNews.com

Depp, 59, was applauded as Jeanne Du Barry opened the prestigious event on Tuesday, signing autographs before walking the red carpet. He later got emotional as the film received a standing ovation after its screening.

During a press conference Wednesday, Depp was asked about returning to movies after the highly publicized trial and whether he feels "boycotted by Hollywood."

"Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself," he said.

Added Depp, "I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn't go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn't go nowhere. I've been sitting around."

Amber Heard
GTres / SplashNews.com

In December, Heard revealed that she and Depp reached a settlement and dropped their appeals to the June 1 verdict.

She wrote in a statement that month, "It's important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimised when they come forward."

"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," Heard continued. "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne du Barry" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp at Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Heard explained that she was "exposed to a type of humiliation that I simply cannot re-live" in the Virginia trial, which was televised live, adding that after the trial and Depp's 2020 U.K. libel case, she "simply cannot go through that for a third time" in an appeal.

"I cannot afford to risk an impossible bill — one that is not just financial, but also psychological, physical and emotional," the actress added. "Women shouldn't have to face abuse or bankruptcy for speaking her truth, but unfortunately it is not uncommon."

Heard next appears in the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sequel scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 20.

