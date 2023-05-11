Amber Heard Smiles While Stepping Out in Madrid After Moving Overseas Post-Trial: Photos

Amber Heard is enjoying life overseas.

The actress, 37, was photographed while on an outing this week in Madrid, Spain, where she relocated with her 2-year-old Oonagh Paige. Earlier this week, Heard was spotted while on a run in Madrid.

In April, a source told PEOPLE that Heard "couldn't wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter" after the controversial defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp last summer. The source added that Heard has been living in Spain, where "she gets more privacy."

"The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country," said the source. "She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated."

"This is all behind her now, though," added the source. "She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves."

Amber Heard. GTres / SplashNews.com

Heard will reprise her role as Mera in the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in theaters this December. She also wrapped filming the movie In the Fire prior to the trial last year, but a release date for that project is unclear.

It's been nearly one year since the verdict in the Virginia defamation trial Depp, 59, brought against Heard over her 2018 op-ed about coming forward with allegations of domestic abuse, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. On June 1, 2022, the jury sided mostly with Depp, though she won one of her three countersuit claims.

Both made appeals but eventually agreed on a settlement by December: Heard would pay Depp $1 million, which he'll donate to several different charities.

When she announced the settlement at the time, Heard said in a lengthy statement that "my life as I knew it was destroyed" by the court case, admitting she'd "lost faith in the American legal system."

Heard added that she'd "exhausted almost all my resources in advance of and during" the trial, which she claimed had more to do with "popularity and power" than "reason and due process."

Johnny Depp; Amber Heard. getty (2)

"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," she said about reaching the settlement. "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Depp is set to open the Cannes Film Festival this month with his French-language movie Jeanne Du Barry, in which he plays King Louis XV. He is also preparing to direct the upcoming movie Modi, which will star Al Pacino.

A source told PEOPLE last month that Depp has been "focused on work" while "living in Europe since the trial." The source added, "Johnny is excited about the comeback."