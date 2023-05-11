Amber Heard Smiles While Stepping Out in Madrid After Moving Overseas Post-Trial: Photos

A source told PEOPLE last month that the Johnny Depp trial "is all behind her now" and she "has new energy and is focused on things that she loves"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 11, 2023 11:24 AM
amber heard
Amber Heard. Photo: Jose Ramon Hernando/Europa Press/AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Amber Heard is enjoying life overseas.

The actress, 37, was photographed while on an outing this week in Madrid, Spain, where she relocated with her 2-year-old Oonagh Paige. Earlier this week, Heard was spotted while on a run in Madrid.

In April, a source told PEOPLE that Heard "couldn't wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter" after the controversial defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp last summer. The source added that Heard has been living in Spain, where "she gets more privacy."

"The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country," said the source. "She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated."

"This is all behind her now, though," added the source. "She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves."

amber heard
Amber Heard. GTres / SplashNews.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heard will reprise her role as Mera in the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in theaters this December. She also wrapped filming the movie In the Fire prior to the trial last year, but a release date for that project is unclear.

It's been nearly one year since the verdict in the Virginia defamation trial Depp, 59, brought against Heard over her 2018 op-ed about coming forward with allegations of domestic abuse, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. On June 1, 2022, the jury sided mostly with Depp, though she won one of her three countersuit claims.

Both made appeals but eventually agreed on a settlement by December: Heard would pay Depp $1 million, which he'll donate to several different charities.

When she announced the settlement at the time, Heard said in a lengthy statement that "my life as I knew it was destroyed" by the court case, admitting she'd "lost faith in the American legal system."

Heard added that she'd "exhausted almost all my resources in advance of and during" the trial, which she claimed had more to do with "popularity and power" than "reason and due process."

Depp v. Heard trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse
Johnny Depp; Amber Heard. getty (2)

"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," she said about reaching the settlement. "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Depp is set to open the Cannes Film Festival this month with his French-language movie Jeanne Du Barry, in which he plays King Louis XV. He is also preparing to direct the upcoming movie Modi, which will star Al Pacino.

A source told PEOPLE last month that Depp has been "focused on work" while "living in Europe since the trial." The source added, "Johnny is excited about the comeback."

Related Articles
Ramy Youssef and Emma Stone in POOR THINGS. Photo by Yorgos Lanthimos.
Emma Stone Finds Life Fascinating — and Slaps Mark Ruffalo — in 'Poor Things' Teaser Trailer
John Corbett as "Ian", Maria Vacratsis as "Aunt Frieda", Melina Kotselou as "Victory", Nia Vardalos as "Toula", Elena Kampouris as "Paris", Andrea Martin as "Aunt Voula", and Elias Kacavas as "Aristotle" in director Nia Vardalos' MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, a Focus Features release.
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Trailer: The Portokalos Family Reunites for Hilarious Trip to Greece
Elliot Page Shares Shirtless Photo on Instagram
Elliot Page Shares Shirtless Photo to Celebrate the 'Joy I Feel in My Body' Now
'Oppenheimer' Star Cillian Murphy on His Complicated Relationship with Fame: 'It Fetishizes Everything' Kosmas Pavlos for Rolling Stone UK
'Oppenheimer' Star Cillian Murphy on His Complicated Relationship with Fame: 'It Fetishizes Everything'
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Reflect on 'Freaky Friday' 20 Years Later and Give Sequel Update
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman Says Her Relationship with Breakout Film 'The Professional' Is 'Complicated For Me'
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron Warns She'll 'F--- Anybody Up' Who Comes for Drag Queens: 'We're in Your Corner'
Who Is Tiffany Chen? All About Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend
Inside Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's 'Sweet' and 'Supportive' Relationship: Sources (Exclusive)
Jesse Garcia in FLAMIN’ HOT.
Eva Longoria Depicts a Janitor's Rise to Frito-Lay Marketing Executive in 'Flamin' Hot' Trailer
Chris Pratt Calls Timothée Chalamet ‘America’s Tastiest Snack’ on Visit to Los Angeles Lakers
Chris Pratt Calls Timothée Chalamet 'America's Tastiest Snack' as They Bond at Los Angeles Lakers Game
Arnold. Arnold Schwarzenegger in Arnold.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Politics and Scandals in Trailer for New Netflix Doc
Brian Cox, Kate Beckinsale Struggle to Reconnect in Emotional 'Prisoner's Daughter' Trailer
Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox Reconnect After a Rocky Past in 'Prisoner's Daughter' Trailer (Exclusive)
Tom Hanks attends the Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton
Tom Hanks Reveals He Questioned Whether Anyone Was 'Going to Care' About 'Goofy' Forrest Gump
EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard seen going for a run near her now home in Madrid, Spain. 05 May 2023 Pictured: Amber Heard. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Amber Heard Spotted on a Run in Spain 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial: Photos
BEETLEJUICE, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, 1988
'Beetlejuice 2' Is Officially Happening! Sequel to 1988 Tim Burton Film Gets Fall 2024 Release Date
Chris Pratt attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Pratt Faces Criticism About His Faith by Reflecting on Jesus' Experience: 'They Hated Him Too'