Amber Heard Shares Poignant Photo After Ex-Husband Johnny Depp Loses His 'Wife-Beater' Appeal

Johnny Depp failed to overturn a ruling that allowed The Sun to label him a "wife-beater" after Amber Heard's domestic abuse allegations against him

Amber Heard is explaining the poignancy of re-wearing a dress in light of her ex-husband Johnny Depp's "wife-beater" libel case defeat.

On Monday, Heard posted two photos on Instagram in which she's seen wearing the same black dress. The first is from when she filed domestic abuse allegations against Depp in 2016, in which a bruise is visible on her face. The second shot shows Heard once again wearing the dress last summer, but this time it was on the day Depp lost his libel case against U.K.'s The Sun, which had labeled him a "wife-beater" in a published article.

"One dress, four years apart. Sometimes it's important to wear the same thing twice," Heard, 34, wrote.

The post came days after Depp, 57, lost his appeal to overturn the ruling on the case. In a written judgment handed down by the Court of Appeal in London, judges Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Dingemans refused the actor's application for a fresh trial on the grounds that a second hearing was unlikely to produce a different outcome.

"The claim was based on a story in The Sun alleging that he had beaten his former wife, Amber Heard. After a three-week trial in the High Court last year, in which both Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard gave evidence, Mr. Justice Nicol found that the allegation was true," the summary read.

After the court's ruling was made, Heard posted a statement on Instagram, saying, "We are pleased — but by no means surprised — by the Court's denial of Mr. Depp's application for appeal. The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable. To reiterate, the original verdict was that Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Amber on no fewer than 12 occasions and she was left in fear of her life. The verdict and lengthy, well-reasoned Judgment, including the Confidential Judgment, have been affirmed. Mr. Depp's claim of new and important evidence was nothing more than a press strategy, and has been soundly rejected by the Court."

While last week's ruling signals the end of Depp's legal case in the UK courts, the actor is still fighting a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in the U.S., which is scheduled to begin on May 3 in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Speaking on behalf of Depp, Joelle Rich, from Schillings Partners in London, stated that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was still prepared to pursue the American strand of his legal action against his ex-wife.