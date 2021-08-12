Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release on December 16, 2022

Amber Heard Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo from Set of Aquaman Sequel: 'Another Day at the Office'

Amber Heard is working hard on set!

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old actress shared a behind-the-scenes photograph of herself filming the upcoming Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, on Instagram.

Seen wearing a green top and a pair of black leggings in the photo, Heard laid across an array of blue floor pieces, presumably shooting some CGI-heavy scenes for the forthcoming film.

"Another day at the office," the actress — who recently welcomed a daughter, Oonagh Paige — captioned the post.

Earlier this year, Aquaman director James Wan revealed the title of the upcoming DC film, which is set to premiere later next year on Dec. 16.

"The tide is rising," Wan, 44, captioned a photo, which shows the film's title on a production meeting slide.

Heard will reprise her role as Atlantean princess Mera for the film, while Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson will star once again as Aquaman and Orm, respectively.

Wan will helm the film and produce alongside Peter Safran. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is also returning to write the screenplay.

Last year, rumors of Heard's removal from the cast swirled due to her legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp, until the actress told Entertainment Weekly that she'll be returning for the sequel.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard told EW. "I'm so excited to film that."