Did Amber Heard Just Shade Ex-Husband Johnny Depp on Instagram?

Is this Amber Heard’s way of sharing she doesn’t like ex-husband Johnny Depp’s knuckle tattoo?

The 32-year-old actress posted a photograph of herself on Wednesday, holding up her knuckles, which were covered in a variety of colorful rings.

Seemingly addressing Depp’s tattoo, which was originally believed to have been a tribute to her, Heard captioned the snap: “#NoInkNeeded.”

Heard’s post comes less than a week after the pair both attended Comic-Con on Saturday. Depp, 55, made a surprise in-character appearance to promote Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, while Heard appeared at a Warner Bros. panel to support the upcoming Aquaman film. While both of their panels occurred in the same room, there was at least an hour separating their appearances and the two were not seen crossing paths.

Since the pair’s split, Depp has appeared to make numerous alterations to the tattoo.

Last month, the actor’s Hollywood Vampires bandmate Tommy Henriksen posted a photo of what appears to be Depp’s freshly inked knuckles on Instagram last week. The picture shows the letter A — in the anarchy sign — inked in red over one of the letters, spelling the word “scam.”

The change comes after Depp changed the tattoo from “slim” — believed to be his nickname for Heard — to “scum” in the midst of their contentious divorce in summer 2016. At the time, Depp also appeared to have blackened out the tattoo he had of Heard on his right bicep.

Heard filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp in May 2016 after she accused him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016 for $7 million, which she donated to charity.

In a recent profile for Rolling Stone, Depp admitted he felt “low” after Heard filed for divorce . Though the actor can’t talk about his ex-wife due to an NDA that was part of their divorce settlement, he said that at the time, “I was as low as I believe I could have gotten.”

Around the same time, his mother, Betty Sue, died from cancer.

“The next step was, ‘You’re going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you’re going to leave there with your eyes closed,’ ” he added. “I couldn’t take the pain every day.”

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 after 15 months of marriage. The couple married in February 2015 after first meeting on the set of 2011’s The Rum Diary.