The actor is reprising her role as Mera after rumors of her removal from the cast surfaced last year

Amber Heard Says She’s ‘Ready For Round Two’ of Aquaman as She Meets Fans

Amber Heard is ready to get back to the sea.

The actress, 35, showed her excitement for the upcoming Aquaman 2 on Instagram with a post of her meeting fans of the franchise.

"The best part of being Mera is meeting everyone she inspires," Heard captioned the post. "Ready for round two? 🧜‍♀️"

The star, who plays Atlantean princess Mera opposite Jason Momoa's Aquaman in the films, is seen taking pictures with fans and signing posters while sporting a black brimmed hat, white cropped shirt, black leather pants and heels.

In November 2020, Heard spoke to Entertainment Weekly to say she'll be returning as the character of Mera in the upcoming Aquaman 2, when it starts production.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard told EW. "I'm so excited to film that."