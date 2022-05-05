Amber Heard said "we both got into that pattern," though Johnny Depp recently testified that he has "never struck Ms. Heard" or any woman in his life

Amber Heard Says She 'Tried' to Defend Herself from Johnny Depp: 'Nothing I Did Made Him Stop Hitting Me'

Amber Heard says she was forced to defend herself against Johnny Depp in physical fights during their relationship.

Under oath on Thursday, the Aquaman actress, 36, explained why she opted to start responding physically to then-fiancé Depp when he was allegedly abusive toward her. Heard said she tried other ways to diffuse the arguments, but the cycle of outbursts then apologies then more outbursts continued no matter what she did.

"In these fights, I would try to stand up for myself. By December 2014, I was pushing back, I'd push him off me, I tried to hit his hands away. I tried to always get back up, which would sometimes— not sometimes, almost always made it worse, always seemed to provoke him. But I tried," said Heard. "I would yell at him, scream at him. I'd call him ugly names. So ashamed of the names we'd call each other. It was awful. And we both got into that pattern. I felt so angry that this was happening to me, and it just felt so unfair."

She added, "Nothing I did made him stop hitting me. Nothing."

Heard said she "tried for over a year, maybe two, of just not responding physically, not responding verbally, just staring at him."

"I tried to freeze, I tried going to a different place. I would try then lashing out verbally. I would try to threaten that if he hit me again that I would call the police. Police were called several times," she said. "I tried to do everything. I even threatened to leave him — tried to leave him. Nothing was working. And I think by this point in our relationship, we're both saying awful things to each other, screaming at each other and, unfortunately, when Johnny would start hitting me, he'd just win. I don't know how else to describe it."

Earlier in the trial, Depp said under oath, "I've never struck Ms. Heard. I have never struck a woman in my life," contradicting Heard's testimony, which also included times when he allegedly slapped her, kicked her and sexually assaulted her.

Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse Credit: JIM LO SCALZO / POOL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 about surviving domestic violence, though she didn't mention his name in the article. His $50 million lawsuit was originally filed in 2019.

Heard and Depp met while making the 2011 movie The Rum Diary and later wed in 2015. They broke up in May 2016 when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and they settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Johnny Depp Credit: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP/Getty

Depp has testified that his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial, which is being televised live via various outlets.

In audio recordings played by Depp's legal team so far in this trial, Heard admitted to having started a physical fight, and she argued with him that she didn't "punch" him but was "hitting" him. Depp's security guard Travis McGivern also testified that he saw her punch Depp in 2015. Their former marriage counselor described "mutual abuse" between the stars, as well.

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.