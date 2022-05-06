"I remember being so mad at him for cheating on me," Amber Heard said on the stand Thursday

Amber Heard Says She 'Freaked Out' Over Johnny Depp Meeting with an Ex After Their Wedding Day

Amber Heard claimed in court this week that ex-husband Johnny Depp cheated on her shortly after their February 2015 wedding.

During her testimony Thursday, the Aquaman actress, 36, alleged that Depp, 58, was having an affair with a former partner early on in their brief marriage. Heard said not long after the May 2015 Australia trip — where the two had an intense fight, though their versions of events differ — she discovered Depp's iPad unlocked while he was "passed out" and found messages with a woman, whom she didn't name.

"He was texting this woman that he had had a relationship with on and off kind of at the beginning of our relationship, so I recognized the name. But the date was right after the wedding," said Heard. "I saw that he had gone to her house after we had gotten married. Upon touching down in Los Angeles, I think it was the next day he went to this woman's house that he has this sexual relationship with."

Heard said she "freaked out" and "immediately confronted" Depp about it, knowing that the confrontation could spark another violent outburst, like the various alleged situations she testified about. She said it triggered an argument of shouting at and "pushing each other."

"I didn't care in that moment if he did kill me, which was likely, confronting him at that stage of our lives. I didn't even care anymore; he had already ripped my heart out," she said, adding that it "was unbelievably painful."

"I remember being so mad at him for cheating on me. … It just felt like everything came crashing down. I was so hurt," said Heard, who elsewhere in her testimony said that Depp often accused her of having affairs with her costars, including James Franco and Eddie Redmayne.

Heard and Depp met while making the movie The Rum Diary, and they later became romantic during the film's promotional tour in 2011. She said their bond was "intense" from the start, and that they had to keep their relationship secret at first. They later broke up in May 2016, when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation, arguing that her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence tarnished his reputation and ruined his career opportunities, even though she didn't mention him by name in the article. He has said that after Heard's allegations against him, he lost "nothing short of everything."

Depp, who has said multiple times under oath that he has never struck Heard or any woman, has testified that his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial, which is being televised live via various outlets. When Heard took the stand, she told the jury, "I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything."

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.

Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax

A spokesperson for Depp said in a statement Thursday after Heard's testimony, "As Mr. Depp's counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver 'the performance of her life' in her direct examination. While Ms. Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made. His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented."

"The upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp's team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony," the statement added.