Amber Heard Says She Doesn't 'Blame' Jury for Verdict in Johnny Depp Trial: 'I Actually Understand'

Amber Heard also alleged that she did not receive "fair representation" on social media during her court case against ex-husband Johnny Depp



Amber Heard is addressing the jury's verdict after her tumultuous legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp came to an end.

Throughout the week, a conversation between Heard, 36, and Savannah Guthrie will appear on NBC News' Today, before more from the sit-down will be shown on a special Dateline Friday. The interview will then be made available on Today's website, and the special hour of Dateline will be available on Peacock.

In a clip from the conversation that aired on Today Monday morning, Heard chatted with Guthrie, 50, about understanding where the jurors came from.

After Guthrie told Heard, "The jury looked at the evidence you presented, they listened to your testimony and they did not believe you, they thought you were lying," the Aquaman actress responded: "How could they make a judgement, how could they not come to that conclusion."

"They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop relentless testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, randos — as I say," she continued.

When Guthrie asked Heard to confirm that she doesn't blame the jury, the star said, "I don't blame them, I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

But, as the host reminded her guest that the jury's "job is to not be dazzled ... and look at the facts and evidence," Heard replied, "Again, how could they, after listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, [and] not to believe a word that came out of my mouth."

Earlier this month, the seven-person jury reached a verdict in the trial that began April 11, deciding that Depp, 59, proved Heard defamed him in her 2018 op-ed about coming forward with sexual-violence allegations. (Depp has maintained that he never assaulted Heard, and claimed she physically harmed him.)

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). In her countersuit, Heard won one of the three defamation counts, and was awarded $2 million in damages.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and his fans celebrated the verdict after it was read in court in Fairfax County, Virginia, with the actor saying the "jury gave me my life back" in a statement.

In another preview of the interview, Heard also spoke about how social media impacted the trial.

"I don't care what one thinks about me, or what judgment you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home in my marriage, behind closed doors," she explained. "I don't presume the average person should know these things, so I don't take it personally."

"But," she continued, "even somebody who is sure I am deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I am lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation."

Added Heard: "You can not tell me that you think this has been fair."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Heard addressed why she decided to take part in the televised interview.