Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp 'Thought I Was Sleeping with' Danish Girl Costar Eddie Redmayne

“I got the sense that he thought I was sleeping with the director, and then it was with the actor I was filming with,” the actress said of her ex-husband Johnny Depp

Amber Heard says that Johnny Depp once suspected her of having an affair with her The Danish Girl costar Eddie Redmayne.

During her second day of testimony on Thursday, the actress, 36, recalled returning to the set of The Danish Girl shortly after marrying the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, in 2015.

"We communicated pretty consistently, and it was positive until it started to change," she said of their calls to each other at the time. "I got the sense that he thought I was sleeping with the director [Tom Hooper], and then it was with the actor I was filming with," Heard said on the stand.

When she was asked to identify who the actor was, she answered, "Eddie Redmayne."

Redmayne would go on to be nominated for a Best Actor Oscar in 2016 for his performance in the period biopic.

Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax Credit: JIM LO SCALZO / POOL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Shortly after the release of The Danish Girl, Depp and Redmayne, 40, would go on to costar together in 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Both actors returned for the 2018 sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

In her testimony, Heard said she denied she was having an affair with Redmayne to Depp, but that Depp wouldn't let it go.

"I could do my best to field the accusations and then they would kind of subside and I thought things were okay," she said.

"One day, right before I was supposed to fly to Australia [where Depp was filming], I think it was the night before I was supposed to leave to go to Australia, he calls my hotel room," she added. "I had a sense the phone was ringing. I think I was in the shower at the time, but not much time had passed, and I get a knock on the door and it was someone from the hotel."

Heard then said Depp had called her hotel room because he didn't believe she was there.

"We had a lengthy circular conversation about where I was and why I didn't answer the phone immediately… I was unsure what to make of it because he wasn't right in front of me, but he was accusing me of what it seemed like was having an affair or a reason to not be in the room. I got a sense from him [that I] was cheating, that I was hiding something."

Later in her testimony, she described Redmayne as "lovely" and "a gentleman."

Heard also testified that Depp's hatred for James Franco led to fights between them when she worked with Franco during their relationship.

James Franco, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty

She first acted with Franco in the 2008 comedy Pineapple Express. Then, while engaged to Depp, Heard reunited with Franco to star in the 2015 crime drama The Adderall Diaries.

She said Depp "was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco. He hated, hated James Franco and was already accusing me of kind of secretly having a thing with him in my past, since we had done Pineapple Express together."

"He had already been upset with me and accused me in many arguments about not telling him about scenes that I had, if I had a kissing scene," she added. "Any sort of romantic scene, and I wasn't explicit about what I was going to do, then I was accused of having withheld information and hiding it from him. So I didn't want the fight, of course, I didn't want the argument, but I had to kind of egg-shell tip-toe around how to tell him when I had any sort of scene like that."

Depp and Heard married in 2015, then they broke up in May 2016, when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, though she never mentioned Depp by name in the article. The actor originally filed the $50 million lawsuit in March 2019.

Depp, who has said multiple times under oath that he has never struck Heard or any woman, has testified that his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial, which is being televised live via various outlets. Ahead of the trial, Heard said in a statement that "hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world."