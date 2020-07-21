Amber Heard Says James Franco Asked About Face Bruises After Alleged Altercation with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard testified in a UK court saying James Franco had seen her bruised face after an alleged altercation with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard says James Franco once asked her about her face bruises after an alleged incident with Johnny Depp.

The actress, 34, testified for the defense team in a UK High Court on Tuesday during Depp's libel case against a British tabloid The Sun and its parent company News Group Newspapers, which published a 2018 article calling Depp a "wife beater." Last week, Depp, who has denied abusing Heard, testified and presented witnesses to support his case.

Heard confirmed it was Franco, 42, riding in an elevator with her of an apartment building she had shared with Depp, 57, in May 2016 after CCTV footage was shown in court. The footage was taken a day after the Aquaman actress said Depp threw a phone at her face.

"We were talking," Heard said in court of herself and Franco via the Press Association. "He was saying to me, 'Oh my God, what happened to you?'"

She continued, "He saw my face... when I let him in. He saw my face and said, 'What the f—?'"

Describing it as a "discreet" conversation while in the elevator at the time, Heard said in court she had met Franco after 11 p.m., saying, "In those days, I didn't sleep much at night."

A rep for Franco did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Heard and Depp tied the knot in 2015. In May 2016, she sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016. She donated her $7 million divorce settlement to charity. Both actors signed NDAs barring them from discussing their relationship publicly.

Depp sued her for defamation in the U.S. after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described being an alleged victim of domestic violence. While she never mentioned Depp by name, the actor’s lawsuit called her allegations against him a “hoax.”