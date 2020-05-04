Amber Heard Mourns Death of Her Mom Paige: 'She Left Us Too Early'

"She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever," the actress wrote on Instagram

Amber Heard is mourning the death of her mother.

On Sunday, the Aquaman actress, 34, revealed that her mom, Paige died, paying tribute to her loved one with a heartfelt post on Instagram. Sharing a pair of throwback photos of herself with her mother, Heard wrote that she is "heartbroken and devastated beyond belief."

"She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul," she wrote. "She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever."

Heard said she feels "truly lucky" to be her mother's daughter, while also thanking everyone for their "kindness, support and generosity," which she said has been "utterly soul-saving."

"Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known," wrote the actress. "It’s hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years."

She added: "This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love."

In March 2019, Heard opened up about coming out as bisexual to her parents, whom she said came around to accepting her for who she is after initially not understanding.

“I am from Austin, Texas. My dad is out of Central Casting Texan, Good Southern man, and I was raised in a religious home,” she said at a SXSW panel at the time. “And being an outspoken lesbian, atheist, vegetarian, I remember when I told them about my relationship, that I was in love with this woman, and at the beginning of that it was just tears, tears.”

She added, “They didn’t know how to process it because, for them, it was being thrown into a binary system of processing it, negative or positive.”

Heard said she “refused” to admit her family strife was a problem and “didn’t display any negativity,” but over the course of five years, her parents’ attitudes completely changed in a positive way.

“Five years later, I was getting an award, and I asked my parents to drive out to Dallas,” she recalled, “and I see them sitting front and center and here I am getting this 'gay award.' … My parents in five years, look at the journey — attitudes and hearts can change.”