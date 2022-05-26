Amber Heard Returns to Stand, Expresses 'Torture' of Online Mockery, Threats: 'I'm a Human Being'

"I'm not a saint. I'm not trying to present myself as one," Amber Heard told the courtroom

Amber Heard returned to the witness stand to testify about death threats she's received during the trial and Johnny Depp allegedly threatening to ruin her life if she ever left him.

"Every single day, I have to relive the trauma," the 36-year-old actress told the courtroom on the final day of testimonies in the defamation trial. Heard told the jury through tears, "Perhaps it's easy to forget that, but I'm a human being," as she described the "pain" she has experienced over the course of the live-televised trial as daily "torture."

"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I've lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that," said Heard, who welcomed her first baby in April 2021. "Johnny threatened — promised me — that if I ever left him, he'd make me think of him every single day that I lived."

Heard, who has admitted to responding with violence and verbal abuse toward Depp in their relationship, added: "I'm not a saint. I'm not trying to present myself as one, as you all know."

"It's been agonizing," she said, referencing the online "mocking" of her testimony. "I just want Johnny to leave me alone." She added, "I don't deserve this. I want to move on."

During cross-examination from Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, she asked about Heard's "lies" being "exposed," to which Heard replied, "I haven't lied about anything I've been here to say."

When Depp, 58, got back on the stand for one last time on Wednesday, he conveyed the impact Heard's allegations have had on his life and categorically denied her "insane" testimony.

"No human being is perfect, certainly not. None of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out," he said, later adding, "This is not easy for any of us; I know that."

Depp added that Heard's "heinous" accusations have "gotten out of control." He's suing her for $50 million in damages for defamation over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote about coming forward with abuse allegations, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. Two years before that, she filed for divorce and a domestic violence restraining order in May 2016. In turn, Heard is countersuing him for defamation, seeking $100 million in damages. She claims Depp launched an online campaign to discredit her allegations as "fake" and a "hoax," harming her reputation and career trajectory.

An Aug. 15, 2016, text message written by Depp was read aloud in the courtroom Wednesday. In it, he wrote about having "no mercy" for Heard and wishing her dead after their contentious breakup. He said she was "begging for total global humiliation" and "she's gonna get it." The text message also read, "I'm so f---ing happy she wants to fight this out!!! She will hit the wall hard!!!" and "I can only hope that karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her."

Heard previously said on the stand that she worried if she didn't leave Depp she "wouldn't survive": "I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me. … I believe he would have taken it too far and I wouldn't be here." Depp, meanwhile, has testified that he never struck Heard or any woman in his life.

She recalled thinking it "seemed crazy" Depp thought she was taking part in an "elaborate, well-orchestrated, years-long campaign" to make false claims of abuse. She said she didn't want to have to testify because "I didn't want this to go to a prosecutor. I didn't want to hurt Johnny. I don't want this to hurt Johnny."