Amber Heard said on the stand, "I know how many people will come out of the woodwork to be in support of Johnny"

Amber Heard Reacts to Kate Moss Testimony, Says 'It Doesn't Change' What She Went Through

Amber Heard says Kate Moss' recent testimony "doesn't change" what she went through with Johnny Depp.

On Wednesday, Moss, 48, gave a brief live testimony via video to deny that ex-boyfriend Depp, 58, ever pushed her down a staircase, a rumor Heard brought up earlier in the trial. While previously testifying about an incident on a staircase, Heard, 36, said she defended her younger sister Whitney Henriquez because she was triggered and thought about "Kate Moss and stairs." "And I swung at" Depp, she testified.

Moss dated Depp from 1994 to 1998. The model testified that the staircase incident occurred while they were vacationing at a resort in Jamaica, and that he did not push her when she fell. (Moss was not cross-examined by Heard's team.)

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," she said under oath. "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," added Moss.

On Thursday, when Heard returned to the stand, Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez asked during cross-examination, "You didn't expect Ms. Moss to testify that that never happened, did you?"

"Incorrect," responded Heard. "I know how many people will come out of the woodwork to be in support of Johnny. It is clear by this courtroom how many people will do that."

She added, "Everybody who was around in the '90s and the early aughts knew that rumor. I had heard that rumor from multiple people. Of course that's what flashed through my head when my violent husband not only swung for me but all of a sudden swung for my sister. Of course I thought of that."

"I did not expect her to show up or not expect her to show up. It didn't matter" Heard said of Moss. "It doesn't change what I believed at the time, when we were on the stairs and I thought he was gonna kill my sister by pushing her down the stairs."

US actor Amber Heard during the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 26, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Credit: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Heard previously brought up the Moss staircase allegation during her testimony at Depp's U.K. defamation trial in 2020. (In November 2020, Depp lost that U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, Depp's attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.)

Moss said back in a 2012 Vanity Fair interview that she cried for "years" after their relationship ended: "There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?', he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust."

Depp and Heard married in 2015 and split in May 2016, when Heard filed for divorce then sought a domestic violence restraining order against him. Depp denied her abuse claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Model Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of actor Johnny Depp, testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse Credit: Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages for defamation over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote about coming forward with abuse allegations, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. In turn, Heard is countersuing him for defamation, seeking $100 million in damages. She claims Depp launched an online campaign to discredit her allegations as "fake" and a "hoax," harming her reputation and career trajectory.

When Depp got back on the witness stand for one last time on Wednesday, he conveyed the impact Heard's allegations have had on his life and categorically denied her "insane" testimony.