Amber Heard Says She Didn't Receive 'Fair Representation' on Social Media in First Post-Trial Interview

Amber Heard also said that she doesn't "blame" the jury for their verdict in her court case against ex-husband Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is speaking out during her first on-camera interview since her tumultuous legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp came to an end earlier this month.

Throughout the week, Heard's conversation with Savannah Guthrie will appear on NBC News' Today, before more from the sit-down will be shown on a special Dateline Friday. The interview will then be made available on Today's website, and the special Dateline episode will be available on Peacock.

In a clip from the conversation that aired on Today Monday morning, Heard, 36, chatted with Guthrie, 50, about how she feels social media impacted the trial.

"I don't care what one thinks about me, or what judgment you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home in my marriage, behind closed doors," Heard said. "I don't presume the average person should know these things, so I don't take it personally."

Amber Heard Today Show Clip Credit: Today Show Twitter

"But," she continued, "even somebody who is sure I am deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I am lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation."

"You cannot tell me that you think this has been fair," the Aquaman actress added.

Earlier this month, the seven-person jury reached a verdict in the trial that began April 11, deciding that Depp, 59, proved Heard defamed him in her 2018 op-ed about coming forward with sexual-violence allegations. (Depp has maintained that he never assaulted Heard, and claimed she physically harmed him.)

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). In her countersuit, Heard won one of the three defamation counts, and was awarded $2 million in damages.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and his fans celebrated the verdict after it was read in court in Fairfax County, Virginia, with the actor saying the "jury gave me my life back" in a statement.

In another glimpse of the upcoming interview, Heard also spoke about the jury involved in the case and how she doesn't blame them for their verdict.

After Guthrie told Heard, "The jury looked at the evidence you presented, they listened to your testimony and they did not believe you, they thought you were lying," Heard responded: "How could they make a judgement, how could they not come to that conclusion."

"They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop relentless testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, randos — as I say," she continued.

When Guthrie asked Heard to confirm that she doesn't blame the jury, the star said, "I don't blame them, I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

But, as the host reminded Heard that the jury's "job is to not be dazzled ... and look at the facts and evidence," the guest stressed, "Again, how could they, after listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, [and] not to believe a word that came out of my mouth."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Heard addressed why she decided to take part in the televised interview.