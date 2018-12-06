Amber Heard Says She and Ex Elon Musk 'Have a Beautiful Friendship Now' 10 Months After Split

There is no bad blood between Amber Heard and Elon Musk.

The Aquaman actress, 32, opened up about her ex-boyfriend in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday.

“Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values,” she said.

As for what drew the two together, the actress said the two bonded over “intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation, a shared love for science.”

“We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside,” Heard explained. “I have so much respect for him.”

While the two remain good friends, Heard shared a bit of insight at the Tesla CEO’s meltdowns, saying, “He’s not boring.”

Heard and Musk were first linked together in 2016 as each was weathering a public breakup: Heard and Johnny Depp finalized their divorce in January, while Musk filed for divorce from Westworld actress Talulah Riley in early 2015.

The two first broke up in August 2017 due to their busy schedules but rekindled their romance in January 2018 only to split for a second time a month later.

“Elon decided it was time to end it and Amber agreed,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “They both still care deeply for each other but the timing wasn’t right.”

Despite ending things in August, they were spotted out together in Australia just days after news of their split emerged.

“Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think,” Musk told Rolling Stone in a story published three months later. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad.”

Musk also said that he “cannot be happy” without a girlfriend.

“‘I never want to be alone.’ That’s what I would say,” he explained. “I don’t want to be alone.”

Despite having a successful career, he said his life feels empty without someone to share it with.

“I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me,” he added. “It’s not like I don’t know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there — and no one on the pillow next to you. F—. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?”