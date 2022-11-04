Amber Heard Is Living in Europe and 'Focused on Raising Her Daughter' After Johnny Depp Trial: Source

Amber Heard is focusing on moving forward.

Five months after the conclusion of her and ex Johnny Depp's defamation trial, a source tells PEOPLE that the Aquaman star, 36, "is focused on raising her daughter" Oonagh, 18 months, as they reside together overseas for the time being.

"The trial was exhausting for her," the insider says of Heard. "She missed her little girl."

The source says Heard "has spent the last few months in Europe," which she "loves," and that the actress "is able to just be a mom there."

"She is focused on raising her daughter," the source adds. "She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom."

Reps for Heard did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Back on June 1, a seven-person jury found that Heard defamed ex-husband Depp, 59, in a 2018 op-ed about domestic violence, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. He won all three of his defamation claims and was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Meanwhile, Heard won one of her three countersuit claims and was awarded $2 million in damages.

Judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard's request for a mistrial in July. Shortly after Heard officially filed to appeal the verdict later that month, Depp's legal team announced that they would also be appealing her countersuit verdict.

On Wednesday, his team made the filing in the Virginia Court of Appeals.

RELATED VIDEO: Amber Heard's Twitter Account Vanishes as Ex Elon Musk Becomes CEO of Social Media Company

In August, a rep for Heard announced that the actress changed her legal team for the appeal. Elaine Charlson Bredehoft stepped down while Ben Rottenborn became co-counsel, and she hired David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr to lead.

"When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech, we look at the jury's decision — to paraphrase a famous quote — not 'as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning.' A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light," her rep said in a statement at the time.

Johnny Depp; Amber Heard. Kevin Dietsch/Getty ; Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty

Meanwhile, multiple outlets took note Thursday that Heard is no longer on Twitter as her ex Elon Musk takes over the social-media company.

Though the timing for her activation is unclear, @realamberheard is deactivated. A screen on the page now reads "This account doesn't exist."

Heard still has an Instagram account with 5.3 million followers, where her most recent post is her June 1 statement after the verdict in her Virginia defamation trial with Depp.