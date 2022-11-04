Amber Heard Is Living in Europe and 'Focused on Raising Her Daughter' After Johnny Depp Trial: Source

A source tells PEOPLE that the trial with Johnny Depp "was exhausting for" Amber Heard, who is currently living in Europe with daughter Oonagh

Published on November 4, 2022
Amber Heard attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California.
Amber Heard. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Amber Heard is focusing on moving forward.

Five months after the conclusion of her and ex Johnny Depp's defamation trial, a source tells PEOPLE that the Aquaman star, 36, "is focused on raising her daughter" Oonagh, 18 months, as they reside together overseas for the time being.

"The trial was exhausting for her," the insider says of Heard. "She missed her little girl."

The source says Heard "has spent the last few months in Europe," which she "loves," and that the actress "is able to just be a mom there."

"She is focused on raising her daughter," the source adds. "She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom."

Reps for Heard did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Back on June 1, a seven-person jury found that Heard defamed ex-husband Depp, 59, in a 2018 op-ed about domestic violence, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. He won all three of his defamation claims and was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Meanwhile, Heard won one of her three countersuit claims and was awarded $2 million in damages.

Judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard's request for a mistrial in July. Shortly after Heard officially filed to appeal the verdict later that month, Depp's legal team announced that they would also be appealing her countersuit verdict.

On Wednesday, his team made the filing in the Virginia Court of Appeals.

In August, a rep for Heard announced that the actress changed her legal team for the appeal. Elaine Charlson Bredehoft stepped down while Ben Rottenborn became co-counsel, and she hired David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr to lead.

"When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech, we look at the jury's decision — to paraphrase a famous quote — not 'as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning.' A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light," her rep said in a statement at the time.

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp; Amber Heard. Kevin Dietsch/Getty ; Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty

Meanwhile, multiple outlets took note Thursday that Heard is no longer on Twitter as her ex Elon Musk takes over the social-media company.

Though the timing for her activation is unclear, @realamberheard is deactivated. A screen on the page now reads "This account doesn't exist."

Heard still has an Instagram account with 5.3 million followers, where her most recent post is her June 1 statement after the verdict in her Virginia defamation trial with Depp.

