Amber Heard Lawyers Claimed Johnny Depp Had Erectile Dysfunction That Likely Made Him 'Angry' (Report)

While Amber Heard's lawyers argued it was "relevant" to the case, Johnny Depp's team said she was "unnecessarily salacious" to attempt to bring up the actor's medical history

Amber Heard's legal team wanted to bring up Johnny Depp's alleged erectile dysfunction to add context to the actress' allegation of sexual violence.

In newly unsealed pre-trial documents viewed by Newsweek and Page Six, the 36-year-old actress' lawyers argued in a March filing that Depp, 59, should disclose that he allegedly suffers from erectile dysfunction by submitting a supposed list of medications as evidence. They suggested the medical condition is "relevant" since it could explain why he would use a bottle to sexually assault Heard, which he categorically denied ever happening.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Though Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition is absolutely relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp's anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard. Mr. Depp's erectile dysfunction makes it more probable that Mr. Depp would be angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heard, and that he would resort to a bottle," her legal team wrote, per Newsweek.

The outlet reported that Depp's lawyers responded in a filing, taking issue with it and claiming his ex-wife "wants a circus, and clearly intends to take this trial down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr. Depp's medical history."

Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 21, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. US actress Amber Heard speaks to her attorney at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Credit: JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty; JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

During the contentious trial, which was live-streamed and televised in front of millions, Heard testified under oath about a 2015 incident in Australia when she said Depp repeatedly penetrated her with a bottle.

Speaking during his last time on the stand, Depp called Heard's testimony "heinous," "ridiculous" and "humiliating." He told the courtroom, "No human being is perfect, certainly not. None of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out."

US actor Johnny Depp looks on at the end of the second day of his testimony during the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 20, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP/Getty

The seven-person jury, made up of five men and two women, sided mostly with Depp in the Virginia case, awarding him more than $10 million in damages after finding Heard defamed him in her 2018 op-ed. She won one of her three countersuit claims and was awarded $2 million. They are now both appealing the verdicts.

In a sit-down interview after the verdict, Heard told NBC News' Savannah Guthrie that she still stands by her testimony and explained why being cross-examined about the alleged sexual assault was stressful for her. "The scariest, most intimidating thing for anybody talking about sexual violence is not being believed, being called a liar, or being humiliated," said Heard.

One of the male jurors spoke anonymously to Good Morning America in June, saying that "some of us used the expression 'crocodile tears' " in reference to Heard getting emotional while speaking about abuse and assault in front of the courtroom and millions watching from home. The juror added that they felt Depp was "more believable" and "seemed a little more real."