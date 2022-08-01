Amber Heard Lawyers Claimed Johnny Depp Had Erectile Dysfunction That Likely Made Him 'Angry' (Report)
Amber Heard's legal team wanted to bring up Johnny Depp's alleged erectile dysfunction to add context to the actress' allegation of sexual violence.
In newly unsealed pre-trial documents viewed by Newsweek and Page Six, the 36-year-old actress' lawyers argued in a March filing that Depp, 59, should disclose that he allegedly suffers from erectile dysfunction by submitting a supposed list of medications as evidence. They suggested the medical condition is "relevant" since it could explain why he would use a bottle to sexually assault Heard, which he categorically denied ever happening.
"Though Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition is absolutely relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp's anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard. Mr. Depp's erectile dysfunction makes it more probable that Mr. Depp would be angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heard, and that he would resort to a bottle," her legal team wrote, per Newsweek.
The outlet reported that Depp's lawyers responded in a filing, taking issue with it and claiming his ex-wife "wants a circus, and clearly intends to take this trial down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr. Depp's medical history."
During the contentious trial, which was live-streamed and televised in front of millions, Heard testified under oath about a 2015 incident in Australia when she said Depp repeatedly penetrated her with a bottle.
Speaking during his last time on the stand, Depp called Heard's testimony "heinous," "ridiculous" and "humiliating." He told the courtroom, "No human being is perfect, certainly not. None of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out."
The seven-person jury, made up of five men and two women, sided mostly with Depp in the Virginia case, awarding him more than $10 million in damages after finding Heard defamed him in her 2018 op-ed. She won one of her three countersuit claims and was awarded $2 million. They are now both appealing the verdicts.
In a sit-down interview after the verdict, Heard told NBC News' Savannah Guthrie that she still stands by her testimony and explained why being cross-examined about the alleged sexual assault was stressful for her. "The scariest, most intimidating thing for anybody talking about sexual violence is not being believed, being called a liar, or being humiliated," said Heard.
One of the male jurors spoke anonymously to Good Morning America in June, saying that "some of us used the expression 'crocodile tears' " in reference to Heard getting emotional while speaking about abuse and assault in front of the courtroom and millions watching from home. The juror added that they felt Depp was "more believable" and "seemed a little more real."
Also revealed in the pre-trial documents, Heard's team pushed back on Depp's side trying to bring up her "brief stint as an exotic dancer" plus nude photos of her in court. They claimed that Depp's team was trying to "frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was at one time an escort" prior to meeting the actor.