Amber Heard Kisses Cinematographer Bianca Butti During Palm Springs Getaway

Amber Heard may have a new lady in her life.

The Aquaman star, 33, was seen getting cozy with filmmaker Bianca Butti during a trip to Palm Springs on Sunday. While waiting at a valet stand, Heard and Butti were spotted locking lips before hopping into a red vintage Mustang together.

Heard wore a pink flannel jacket over a black top and distressed jeans for the outing. She was also photographed with a medical boot, which she has been wearing since New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, Butti was clad in a grey coat, bright turquoise pants and a large gray brimmed hat.

Butti is a Los Angeles-based cinematographer whose credits include Hank and Asha and An American in Texas. She has also worked TV shows such as Love & Hip Hop and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 at the age of 34, according to a GoFundMe page set up on her behalf. After undergoing surgery and rounds of chemotherapy, she was declared cancer-free. However in March last year, the cinematographer was diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

According to Butti, she has since turned toward “holistic healing” as a form of alternative treatment.

“I will say that getting a cancer diagnosis for the second time, is a lot less scary than the first time. After being diagnosed a few years ago, I did a lot of research about breast cancer and cancer in general. For cancer round two I felt more patient and well informed about what my options were for treatment,” she wrote in a note shared on GoFundMe.

“I firmly believe that the most powerful treatment is the treatment one believes in,” she continued. “In my research, I found a cancer center that uses a more integrated approach, the Center for New Medicine in Irvine. I can’t tell you how empowering it is to walk into a cancer center and feel that what is happening in there aligns with what you believe.”

Butti said in the note that she hopes to raise $60,000 to cover medical costs as “insurance companies do not cover ‘alternative’ treatments.”

So far, her GoFundMe has received more than $18,000.

Heard’s sighting with Butti comes almost one year after Heard was linked to It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti.

Image zoom Amber Heard Neilson Barnard/Getty

The actress previously dated photographer Tasya van Ree for four years before they split in 2012.

In 2015, she married Johnny Depp, though they split 15 months later. Their divorce was finalized in January 2017.

She was in a relationship with Tesla founder Elon Musk before their breakup in 2018.