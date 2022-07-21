Amber Heard Officially Files to Appeal Verdict in Johnny Depp Trial: 'We Believe the Court Made Errors'

Last week, the judge denied Amber Heard's motion for a mistrial and said there was no evidence of juror fraud

Amber Heard has filed to appeal the verdict in her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

On June 1, a seven-person jury handed down their verdict, mostly siding with Depp, 59, and awarding him more than $10 million in damages. They determined that Heard, 36, defamed the actor in a 2018 op-ed she wrote about surviving abuse, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. Additionally, the jury awarded her $2 million in damages on one of her three defamation countersuit claims.

After making it known she intended to appeal the Virginia verdict, Heard made it official Thursday morning when her lawyers filed a notice of appeal in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County.

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict," a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement. "While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."

A rep for Depp did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The development comes one week after Judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard's request for a mistrial over an issue involving one of the jurors seemingly not being the one from their household summoned for jury duty. The judge said no evidence of fraud was found among the jury and noted that Heard's team had weeks to speak up about the error rather than wait until after an unfavorable verdict. Depp's team had responded to the post-trial motion with similar arguments before the judge's ruling.

Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty

When the judge made the verdict official late last month, she ruled that the damages will come with a 6 percent annual interest, and noted that if Heard were to appeal she would have to post a bond for the full amount of the damages she owes.

The day after the verdict, her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said in a TV interview that Heard planned to appeal and the actress can "absolutely not" afford to pay the damages amount. Bredehoft had mentioned in closing arguments that Heard had racked up $6 million in legal fees by that point in the trial. Depp's lawyer Benjamin Chew later said in another televised interview that, for Depp, the case was "never about money ... this was about restoring his reputation, and he's done that."

Actor Johnny Depp gestures to spectators in court after closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse Johnny Depp (center) | Credit: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty

In reaction to the verdict last month, Depp said in a statement he felt like the jury, made up of five men and two women, "gave me my life back." Heard, meanwhile, called the verdict a "setback" for women and said, "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband."

She added at the time, "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly."

In the weeks since, Depp has been touring overseas performing with Jeff Beck, with whom he released an album. Heard did a sit-down interview with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, where she said she stands by every word of her testimony and that she still has "no ill will" toward Depp.