Amber Heard Emotionally Testifies Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her with a Bottle

"I haven't been so scared in my life," Amber Heard said as she detailed Johnny Depp's alleged sexual assault during a trial

Amber Heard broke down in tears Thursday as she accused Johnny Depp of sexually assaulting her with a bottle.

During her second day of testimony in Depp's lawsuit against her, Heard, 36, recalled the alleged incident that occurred in their rental home in Australia shortly after they married.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following her testimony, Depp's representatives issued a statement alleging Heard's testimony was filled with "many fallacies" and accused her of acting.

"I'm on the countertop, he had me by the neck. It felt like he was on top of me," an emotional Heard told the court.

"I'm looking in his eyes and I don't see him anymore. It wasn't him, it was black. I haven't been so scared in my life. I couldn't see him. He was looking at me. I was trying to get through to him, to say in some way it was me. I was trying to get through to Johnny. I couldn't see him. I couldn't see him at all."

US actress Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by Jim LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Amber Heard | Credit: JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP/Getty

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, though she never mentioned Depp by name in the article. The actor originally filed the $50 million lawsuit in March 2019 saying he never victimized Heard.

Testifying through her tears the Aquaman actress continued, "My head was bashing against the back of the bar and I couldn't breathe. I remember trying to get up to tell him he was really hurting me. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't get through to him. I couldn't get up."

She said she tried to get up while "slipping" on the glass so she could "tell him that he was really hurting me. I didn't think he knew what he was doing."

Heard then broke down crying before she continued, "The next thing I remember I was bent over backwards on the bar, I was staring at the blue light. My back was on the countertop. I thought he was punching me. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone. I thought he was punching me. I could feel his arm moving. It looked like he was punching me. I could just feel this pressure. I didn't feel pain, it was just pressure on my pubic bone."

"I don't remember what I said, I just remember being really still, not wanting to move. I remember looking around the room, I remember looking at all the broken bottles, broken glass, and I remember not wanting to move because I didn't know if it was broken, I didn't know if the bottle that he had inside me was broken. I couldn't feel it. I didn't feel pain, I didn't feel anything. I looked around and I saw so much broken glass I didn't know if he would know if it was broken or not and I remember thinking please 'God please, I hope it's not broken.'

US actress Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / POOL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / POOL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP/Getty

The actress told the court she did not know how the alleged assault ended.

"I just remember being in the bathroom. I remember retching, I remember the sound my voice was making. I remember I lost control of my bladder. I remember just retching, there was blood on the floor," said Heard.

She added that she doesn't recall how the night ended, but she does remember Depp "begging me not to leave… I don't know if this was before or after this. I just have that memory. I remember taking a bunch of sleeping pills –– not a bunch but two of them, which is a lot for me. I don't remember falling asleep, I know I fell asleep 'cause I woke up the next day."

Once she woke up in the "late morning," Heard said Depp was blasting Marilyn Manson and appeared to have been up all night. She added that she saw blood on the carpet and "brown letters" on the wall that made out an "incoherent" message. She said she also saw paint all around the house, broken glass, and a table that had been turned over.

"I figured out he was missing a finger. He kind of held it up, I said 'what did you do? When?' "

RELATED VIDEO: Amber Heard Cries as She Recalls Johnny Depp's Proposal: 'Felt Like the Luckiest Girl in the World'

She warned him that she would call the police if he didn't call his security guard before making "him a cup of coffee because he was demanding more Red Bull," she recalled. "I thought maybe it'd sober him up, I don't know. Help was coming though. As soon as I handed it to him he threw it at the TV and started screaming again. It was like back to square one."

Once security arrived, Depp allegedly "started peeing outside of the house, saying that he had more messages for me," Heard said, adding that his security guard tried to "corral him" back into the home. She added that onsite nurses tried to "give me drugs to sedate me" but she refused.

Of Depp's condition, Heard said, "I didn't know if he was okay. I had no idea, could this be something he could die from? If anything, just the drugs and alcohol, that alone."

After going to her room, Heard said she took "a quarter" of what the nurse suggested she take. She went to sleep and upon waking up, she found Depp allegedly picked up her phone and said, "We're gonna get to the bottom of this," and began recording from her phone. She went back upstairs, took more of the sedative and went to sleep. The following day, she packed the clothes that hadn't allegedly been damaged with paint and left Australia.

US actress Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / POOL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / POOL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP/Getty

Later in her testimony, Heard said the actor told her during the alleged assault, "I'll f---ing kill you" as he assaulted her.

"He said it to me over and over again. He said 'I'll f---ing kill you.' "

She confirmed that her vagina bled during the alleged incident. When asked if she "experienced any pain," she said "I didn't, I didn't … I wasn't thinking about that. I was heartbroken. Eventually, I realized that I could be hurt because I was bleeding. But I convinced myself it wasn't broken –– that the bottle wasn't broken or else it would be a lot worse. The discomfort I was feeling afterwards just paled in comparison to how scared, shocked I was, scared."

Tearing up she added, "I just married this man. I just married him." The exes married in February 2015 and split the following year.

Heard broke down and said, "I don't know if I can do this," when asked if any penetration was involved in the alleged assault.

"Johnny had the bottle inside of me and was shoving it inside of me over and over again."

Johnny Depp arrives at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax Credit: JIM LO SCALZO / POOL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

She said that she suffered cuts on her forearms, the bottoms of her feet and had bruises "across my jaw from one of the many times he clocked me in the face downstairs."

A spokesperson for Depp tells PEOPLE of Heard's testimony, "As Mr. Depp's counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver 'the performance of her life' in her direct examination. While Ms. Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made. His truth - the truth – is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented. The upcoming cross-examination from Mr. Depp's team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony."