Heating Up! Amber Heard and It Director Boyfriend Andy Muschietti Step Out with Puppy and Wine

Amber Heard had a Sunday night in with her new flame.

The actress, 32, was seen out with Andy Muschietti, 45, an Argentinian director who last helmed the 2017 horror hit It.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair were seen holding several party supplies as they headed into a friend’s home. Muschietti was even holding Heard’s puppy in one hand as he carried wine bottles in the other.

RELATED: Amber Heard Seen Kissing It Director Andy Muschietti Amid Legal Battle with Ex Johnny Depp

Heard and Muschietti were first spotted together in mid-March when they were seen kissing. The sighting came after Heard sparked dating rumors with art dealer Vito Schnabel in July of last year when they stepped out hand-in-hand at Wimbledon in London.

Muschietti is directing the sequel to It, titled It: Chapter Two, which will star James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and Bill Skarsgård, who is reprising his role as Pennywise the Clown. Muschietti also directed the 2013 horror film Mama.

WATCH: Aquaman Cast Wows the Red Carpet at the World Premiere in London

Heard previously dated Tasya van Ree for four years before they split in 2012. In 2015, she married Johnny Depp, though they split 15 months later amid controversy and accusations of domestic violence. Their divorce was finalized in January 2017. She has also been in a relationship with Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Depp recently filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman actress calling her allegations of domestic violence against him a “hoax.”

RELATED: Amber Heard Recalls Coming Out to Her Religious Parents: They Couldn’t ‘Process’ It

The lawsuit came after Heard wrote an op-ed in December 2018 for the Washington Post titled, “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

In response to Depp’s lawsuit, Heard’s rep said in a statement: “This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp’s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard. She will not be silenced.”