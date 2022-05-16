Amber Heard Denies Leaving Poop in Bed as Prank on Johnny Depp: 'I Don't Think That's Funny'

Johnny Depp previously testified of the incident when he was shown feces left behind in a bed, saying it was "bizarre" and "grotesque"

Amber Heard denied she left feces in a bed shared with Johnny Depp near the end of their relationship, calling the scenario "disgusting."

While testifying on Monday, the 36-year-old actress was asked about the instance when Depp said he was shown a photograph of "fecal matter on the bed" after Heard left with friends to go to Coachella back in April 2016.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Depp, 58, has testified that Heard "tried to blame it on the dogs" but he didn't believe the dropping that he observed in a photo could have come from their small pets: "I lived with those dogs for many years. ... That did not come from a dog. It just didn't." He also referred to is as a "fecal delivery."

He said of his initial response, "I mean... I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So I did not go down there that day."

Starling Jenkins III, a longtime executive chauffeur and security guard for Depp who is still under his employ, previously said under oath in the trial that Heard told him the defecation was "a horrible practical joke gone wrong."

During her time on the stand, Heard addressed the scenario, denying that it was an intentional prank and not recalling having a conversation at all with Jenkins about it. She testified that one of their dogs had "bowel control issues" and would often burrow in their beds, sometimes having accidents. Heard said the dog was on the bed while she was packing, so a bathroom accident could have been overlooked when she and her friend left.

When her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft asked if she'd tried to pull a prank on Depp, Heard responded, "Absolutely not."

"First of all, I don't think that's funny. I don't know what grown woman does. I was not also in a pranking mood; my life was falling apart. I was at a crossroads in my life. I was really serious," Heard continued. "And I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband with whom I was desperately in love and knew I needed to leave. It was not really a jovial time, and I don't think that's funny. Period. That's disgusting."

Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also said Depp accused her of having one of her friends leave the poop in the bed as a prank. "I tried to point out how that didn't make any sense. ... My friends wouldn't do that. That's not something a bunch of 30-year-old women think is funny. What is he talking about?"

When Depp was "going on and on" about the incident, Heard said she wanted to "move on and talk about the issues that we should be talking about." She continued, "Our marriage was over and falling apart in front of our eyes, we hadn't seen each other in over a month and his mom had just passed. I couldn't believe he wanted to talk about feces."

Heard and Depp met while making the 2011 film The Rum Diary, and later wed in 2015. They broke up in May 2016, when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Actor Johnny Depp arrives into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, though she never mentioned Depp by name in the article. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor originally filed the $50 million lawsuit in March 2019.

The star, who has said multiple times under oath that he has never struck Heard or any woman, has testified that his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial, which is being televised live via various outlets. When Heard took the stand, she told the jury, "I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything."