Amber Heard Cries in Court as Johnny Depp's 'No Mercy' Text Message Wishing Her Dead Is Read Aloud

In a text message from 2016 about Amber Heard, Johnny Depp wrote he had "no mercy" and hoped karma "takes the gift of breath from her"

Amber Heard cried in court as past text messages written by Johnny Depp were read aloud — including one that wished her dead and referred to her as a gold-digger.

On Wednesday, Depp, 58, returned to the witness stand per his team's request, addressing some claims made by ex-wife Heard, 36, during her time on the stand. He categorically denied all of her abuse and assault allegations, calling them "unimaginably brutal" and "all false."

Then, when Heard's team got their turn to cross-examine Depp, they entered some of his past text messages as evidence, including one sent to a friend in February 2017 about sex with a woman that read: "I NEED. I WANT. I TAKE." Depp claimed he "did not write that" and suggested someone else did it from his phone or it was doctored or altered in some way.

"Sometimes you give your phone to people and they text from it," he said to Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn.

Another text — sent Aug. 15, 2016, after Heard had filed for divorce and gotten a domestic violence restraining order against Depp that May — showed Depp saying Heard was "begging for total global humiliation" and "she's gonna get it."

"I have no mercy, no fear and not an ounce of emotion, or what I once thought was love for this gold digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless dangling overused flappy fish market... I'm so f---ing happy she wants to fight this out!!! She will hit the wall hard!!! And I cannot wait to have this waste of a c-- guzzler out of my life!!!" read the message.

Continuing, the text message referred to Heard as a "50 cent stripper" and added, "I wouldn't touch her with a goddam glove. I can only hope that karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her." When that portion about wishing death on Heard was read aloud, Heard visibly got emotional, shaking her head slightly and wiping her eyes.

In that message, Depp said he "will stop at nothing" and seemed to refer to Elon Musk, who began dating Heard after their split, as "Mollusk." The message read, "Let's see if mollusk has a pair... Come see me face to face.... I'll show him things he's never seen before... Like, the other side of his dick when I slice it off..."

When some of Depp's graphic texts were previously brought up in the trial, he prefaced them by telling the courtroom he was "not proud" of his language in them. He explained he has a "dark" sense of humor.

While Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote about surviving domestic violence, she is countersuing him for defamation, seeking $100 million in damages. She claims he launched an online campaign to discredit her allegations as "fake" and a "hoax," harming her reputation and career trajectory.

As she testified, "I come from nothing. All I have is my integrity. All I have is my name — and that's exactly what he promised to take from me."

Heard also said on the stand that she worried if she didn't leave Depp, she "knew I wouldn't survive": "I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me. … I believe he would have taken it too far and I wouldn't be here." Depp, meanwhile, testified that he never struck Heard or any woman in his life.

She recalled thinking it "seemed crazy" Depp thought she was taking part in an "elaborate, well-orchestrated, years-long campaign" to make false claims of abuse. She said she didn't want to have to testify because "I didn't want this to go to a prosecutor. I didn't want to hurt Johnny. I don't want this to hurt Johnny."