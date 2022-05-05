“I just said to him over and over again, ‘Are you serious? Are you serious? Are you sure? You didn’t have a ring?'” she said of the proposal

Amber Heard Cries as She Recalls Johnny Depp's Proposal: 'Felt Like the Luckiest Girl in the World'

Amber Heard felt like "the luckiest girl in the world" when Johnny Depp asked her to be his wife.

While she continued her testimony on Thursday, the actress, 36, shared that the Pirates of the Caribbean star popped the question in London without an engagement ring in September 2013.

"I just said to him over and over again, 'Are you serious? Are you serious? Are you sure? You didn't have a ring?'" she said. "I thought, 'Is this an impulse?'"

Credit: JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty (2)

Heard cried on the stand while discussing Depp, 58, flying her father to London to ask for his permission to marry her.

"I had butterflies … Dad said, 'Johnny has asked me for your hand in marriage.' I felt like the luckiest girl in the world," she said.

Heard also testified that Depp told her "the only way out of this is death" when she brought up signing a prenup after getting engaged.

Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax Credit: JIM LO SCALZO / POOL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"I wanted to eliminate any doubt in his mind and in other people's minds. So I brought it up to him and brought it up to my therapist," she said on the stand.

Heard added Depp said he would "tear it up" and "accused me of having one foot out."

On Tuesday, Heard recalled the early days of her relationship with Depp, saying it "felt like a dream."

"I felt like this man knew me, saw me, in a way no one else had," she said.

"When I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the world," she added. "It made me feel seen. It made me feel like a million dollars."

The former couple would later wed in 2015. They broke up in May 2016, when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against Depp, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, though she never mentioned Depp by name in the article. The actor originally filed the $50 million lawsuit in March 2019.

Depp, who has said multiple times under oath that he has never struck Heard or any woman, has testified that his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial, which is being televised live via various outlets. Ahead of the trial, Heard said in a statement that "hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world."