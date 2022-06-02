Amber Heard's Attorney Says Actress Can 'Absolutely Not' Pay $10.35 Million to Johnny Depp After Verdict

The jury awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in damages but Amber Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law capping punitive damages

Amber Heard does not have the means to pay $10.35 million in damages to ex-husband Johnny Depp following their trial verdict on Wednesday, according to her lawyer.

Elaine Bredehoft spoke with Savannah Guthrie on Thursday's episode of the Today show, and, when asked whether her client would be able to pay the amount, said, "Oh, no, absolutely not."

Earlier this week, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, won all three defamation claims in the case he brought against his ex-wife over her 2018 op-ed about coming forward with domestic abuse allegations.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages but the Aquaman 2 actress, 36, will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law capping punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount).

Depp, meanwhile, was found to have defamed his ex-wife on one of three claims in her countersuit. She was awarded $2 million in damages.

During her appearance on Today, Bredehoft also went into detail about how she believes her client was "demonized" during the trial and that internet favor was "absolutely" in Depp's corner. She feels it ultimately affected the outcome of the case.

And although jurors were told not to scan social media during breaks from the courtroom, Bredehoft said Thursday, "How can you not? They went home every night, they have families, the families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There's no way they couldn't have been influenced by it."

"And it was horrible — it really, really was lopsided," the attorney continued. "It was like the Roman Colosseum, how they viewed this whole case."

US actor Amber Heard during the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 26, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Amber Heard | Credit: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Bredehoft added, "I was against cameras in the courtroom and I went on record with that, and had argued against it because of the sensitive nature of this [case]. But it made it a zoo."

Heard released a statement shortly after the verdict was read Wednesday. "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," she began. "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback."

"It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously. I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the U.K.," Heard continued. "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly."

Depp, in his own statement released after the verdict (which Heard plans to appeal, according to Bredehoft) was reached, said he believes the "best is yet to come" for him.

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye," the star said. "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back."

Depp mentioned he was "humbled" and "overwhelmed by the outpouring of love" he received during the trial, adding, "I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up."

"I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media," the actor went on. "I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth. The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes."

Heard previously announced publicly that she would be donating all of her $7 million divorce settlement to charity — half to the American Civil Liberties Union and half to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The actress has yet to fulfill those pledges, which were scheduled to be paid in annual increments. On the stand, Heard said she still fully intends on completing the donations.