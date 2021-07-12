Amber Heard made her first public appearance since announcing she became a mom for the first time earlier this month

Amber Heard Attends Wimbledon After Announcing She Welcomed Her First Baby in April

Amber Heard (C) attends day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London

Amber Heard took in a bit of tennis in her first public appearance since announcing she's a new mom.

The Aquaman actress attended the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, watching Novak Djokovic defeat Matteo Berrettini for his record-tying 20th Grand Slam title.

Heard wore a black blazer and her hair up in a bun as she followed the game, often reacting to the drama on the court.

Earlier this month, the actress, 35, announced her happy news on Instagram, posting a mother-daughter photo to introduce her now-12-week-old baby Oonagh Paige to her fans.

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," Heard wrote in the caption of her post, alluding to surrogacy as her path to parenthood.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," the star said.

Concluding her announcement, Heard shared: "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

Heard, who has been dating cinematographer Bianca Butti since early 2020, appears to have named the newborn after her late mother Paige, who died last May.

Her baby news comes amid her ongoing legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp over her allegations of domestic violence.