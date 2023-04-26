Amber Heard Makes Brief Appearance in 'Aquaman' Sequel Trailer Shown at CinemaCon 2023

Amber Heard's character Mera made a brief appearance in a trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom shown at CinemaCon 2023.

During the convention for movie-theater industry members, Warner Bros. Pictures teased its upcoming slates of big-screen releases, including the next DC Studios projects.

The first trailer for the Aquaman sequel, shown exclusively to those in attendance on Tuesday, showed Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's return, as well as Heard's comeback as Mera. The trailer has not yet been released to the public.

In June, a rep for the actress denied reports that Heard, 37, had been cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, saying at the time, "The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane."

That report came after a jury in Virginia sided mostly with Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp in his defamation case against her. She has since reached a settlement with Depp and both parties have called off their appeals of the verdict.

During that trial, Heard testified she "fought really hard to stay in" Aquaman's sequel when "they didn't want to include me in the film." She also said her part as Mera was "very pared down."

"I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out," she said on the stand.

Additionally, Heard's talent agent Jessica Kovacevic testified that she was told Heard received a smaller part in the sequel because of her "lack of chemistry" with costar Momoa, 43. Kovacevic, however, said she felt the negative press and online attacks directed at Heard amid the Depp controversies were to blame for the studio distancing itself from her.

Walter Hamada, former president of DC Films at Warner Bros., said no comments from Depp or his attorneys affected Heard's part in the sequel. He also said there were studio discussions about a "lack of chemistry" between Heard and Momoa.

"The character's involvement in the story was what it was from the beginning," he said of Mera's importance in the "buddy-comedy" sequel, which follows "co-leads" Momoa and Wilson.

When asked what issues were had with Heard in the making of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Hamada said, "My understanding is actually the production went very smoothly."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is in theaters Dec. 20.