Amber Heard and Girlfriend Bianca Butti Step Out to Buy Plants Together in Los Angeles

Image zoom BACKGRID

Amber Heard‘s relationship with Bianca Butti is in bloom!

On Monday, the couple was spotted flower shopping in Los Angeles, walking hand-in-hand together into a home and garden store. The pair left with cartfuls of plants, both big and small, ready for a bonding gardening session.

Heard, 33, also posted a video on Instagram, remarking on the already fruitful greenery on her property — and how the at-home plant life has helped her self-isolation time with her cinematographer girlfriend.

“For our French toast this morning? Okay, I’ve got rosemary and [oranges],” the actress says in the clip as she picks the low-hanging fruit from branches. Heard captioned the post: “Keeping social distance by sourcing from my organic orchard …or from the one orange tree in my front yard.”

The Aquaman star first became romantically linked to Butti in January, when the two were seen locking lips during a Palm Springs trip, later hopping into a valeted red vintage Mustang for a ride together.

Earlier this month, the girlfriends were again seen shopping together, that time for groceries. Heard and Butti held hands as they walked out with their grocery haul, sharing a few tender moments during their outing.

RELATED: Meet the New Celebrity Couples of 2020

Heard previously dated photographer Tasya van Ree for four years before they split in 2012, and she later married Johnny Depp in 2015. After her split from Depp 15 months after they wed, Heard was in a relationship with Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk until 2018. The actress also dated It director Andy Muschietti.

Last March, Heard opened up about coming out as bisexual to her religious parents, saying her Texan family had trouble reconciling with her sexuality not fitting into a “binary system.”

“Being an outspoken lesbian, atheist, vegetarian, I remember when I told them about my relationship, that I was in love with this woman, and at the beginning of that it was just tears, tears,” she said at the time during a SXSW panel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Amber Heard, February 2020 Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

RELATED: All the Celebrity Couples Who’ve Called It Quits in 2020

She added, “They didn’t know how to process it because, for them, it was being thrown into a binary system of processing it, negative or positive.”

Heard said she “refused” to admit her family strife was a problem and “didn’t display any negativity,” but slowly watched her parents’ attitudes completely change to be more understanding.

“Five years later, I was getting an award, and I asked my parents to drive out to Dallas,” she continued. “And I see them sitting front and center, and here I am getting this ‘gay’ award… My parents in five years, look at the journey. Attitudes and hearts can change.”