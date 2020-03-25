Amber Heard and Girlfriend Bianca Butti: Everything We Know About the New Couple

Image zoom BACKGRID

Amber Heard seems to have found love again with girlfriend Bianca Butti.

Over the last few months, the actress and her new flame have been making headlines while stepping out together and showing off their new romance amid Heard’s ongoing legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The former couple had married in February 2015 and settled their divorce in August 2016. Since calling it quits, the Aquaman actress, 33, first struck up a romance with Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk, though they ended things in 2018. Heard was then linked to It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti in 2019.

Now, it appears that Heard has found a spark with Butti, after the pair were seen sharing a kiss during a Palm Springs trip together in January.

Here’s everything we know about Butti and Heard’s new relationship:

Butti is Los Angeles-based cinematographer

Heard’s new partner has been working in the entertainment industry for the past decade. According to IMDb, she’s worked as a cinematographer on several episodes of the hit VH1 series Love & Hip Hop and Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, as well as a variety of feature films.

She also directed and wrote a short titled The Proprietor, and has even tried her hand in front of the camera as an actress Hank and Asha and Trunk: A Love Story. Butti also worked as a producer and executive producer on five films.

Bianca Butti and Amber Heard

Butti is battling breast cancer for a second time

Butti was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 at the age of 34, according to a GoFundMe page set up on her behalf this past August. After undergoing surgery and rounds of chemotherapy, she was declared cancer-free but was diagnosed with cancer for a second time in March of last year.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in March of this year,” the cinematographer wrote in a note on GoFundMe in 2019. “I was beyond devastated. A new tumor appeared in my right breast, almost 3 years since I was declared ‘cancer free.'”

“I will say that getting a cancer diagnosis for the second time, is a lot less scary than the first time. After being diagnosed a few years ago, I did a lot of research about breast cancer and cancer in general,” she added. “For cancer round two I felt more patient and well informed about what my options were for treatment.”

The filmmaker has also been very open about her battle with cancer on social media, often updating her followers on Instagram about her treatments and procedures.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $19,000, with the ultimate goal of raising $60,000 to cover medical costs as “insurance companies do not cover ‘alternative’ treatments.”

The girlfriends appear to be social distancing together

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Heard and Butti appear to be social distancing together as they were spotted flower shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Heard also posted a video on Instagram — seemingly taken by Butti — remarking on how her “organic garden” was helping her self-isolate during the pandemic.

“For our French toast this morning? Okay, I’ve got rosemary and [oranges],” the actress says in the clip as she picks the low-hanging fruit from branches, with Butti heard laughing behind the camera.

Earlier this month, Butti and Heard were also spotted shopping for groceries together. The couple held hands as they walked out with their haul, sharing some tender moments during the outing.