Amber Heard and Girlfriend Bianca Butti Are Going Strong as They're Spotted Out Grocery Shopping

Amber Heard and her new girlfriend are out and about!

The actress, 33, and cinematographer Bianca Butti were spotted out grocery shopping in Los Angeles Wednesday evening.

The pair shared some tender moments on their excursion, appearing to hold hands as they walked out with their groceries.

They were first linked during a trip to Palm Springs in January. While waiting at a valet stand, Heard and Butti were seen locking lips before hopping into a red vintage Mustang together.

Heard’s first sighting with Butti came almost one year after Heard was linked to It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti.

Image zoom W Blanco / BACKGRID

The Aquaman actress previously dated photographer Tasya van Ree for four years before they split in 2012 and later married Johnny Depp in 2015. After her split from Depp 15 months after they wed, Heard was in a relationship with Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk. Musk and Heard broke up in 2018.

Butti is a Los Angeles-based cinematographer who has worked on several movies, including Hank and Asha and An American in Texas. She has also worked TV shows such as Love & Hip Hop and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

RELATED: Amber Heard ‘Will Not Be Silenced’ After Johnny Depp Claims Her Abuse Allegations Were a ‘Hoax’

Image zoom Amber Heard Bianca Butti in Palm Springs in January BACKGRID

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 at the age of 34, according to a GoFundMe page set up on her behalf. After undergoing surgery and rounds of chemotherapy, she was declared cancer-free but was diagnosed with cancer for a second time in March of last year.

“I will say that getting a cancer diagnosis for the second time, is a lot less scary than the first time. After being diagnosed a few years ago, I did a lot of research about breast cancer and cancer in general. For cancer round two I felt more patient and well informed about what my options were for treatment,” the cinematographer wrote in a note on GoFundMe after sharing that she has turned towards “holistic healing” as a form of alternative treatment.

RELATED: Amber Heard Recalls Coming Out to Her Religious Parents: They Couldn’t ‘Process’ It

Image zoom Biana Butti GoFundMe

Image zoom Amber Heard Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“I firmly believe that the most powerful treatment is the treatment one believes in,” Butti continued. “In my research, I found a cancer center that uses a more integrated approach, the Center for New Medicine in Irvine. I can’t tell you how empowering it is to walk into a cancer center and feel that what is happening in there aligns with what you believe.”

So far, her GoFundMe has received more than $19,000, with an ultimate goal of raising $60,000 to cover medical costs as “insurance companies do not cover ‘alternative’ treatments.”