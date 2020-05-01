Amazon's Original Film The Vast of Night Will Screen in Drive-In Theaters Across the Country

Amazon is debuting The Vast of Night in select drive-in theaters across the country, offering moviegoers the safety of social distancing

Amazon is finding a creative way of debuting its latest original film, The Vast of Night.

In a PEOPLE exclusive announcement, the streaming giant is offering moviegoers a fun and different experience for the release. The movie will screen select drive-in theaters across the country on May 15 and 16 in support of its Prime Video launch on May 29.

In the spirit of the 1950s, movie tickets for each car attending a drive-in screening will sell for 50 cents, while also offering moviegoers the safety of social distancing in their cars amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Vast of Night follows the story of a young 1950s switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and a charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) as they discover a strange audio frequency that changes their small town's future forever.

Drive-in theater experiences have surged in popularity amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

Though extremely popular in the ‘50s and ‘60s, the number of locations for drive-in theaters, once in the thousands, has since dwindled. There are now just 305 left in the U.S., according to the Los Angeles Times.

Since the coronavirus, however, drive-in theaters owners have seen an uptick in ticket sales, with Beau Bianchi, owner of the Paramount Drive-In Theaters in Lakewood, California telling the Times it’s been “a welcome relief for families and adults looking for a little getaway from the house.”

“We’ve been trying to let people know that we have a safe environment and [offer] a little escape,” he said.

The Vast of Night will launch on Amazon Prime Video on May 29.