So Many Halloween Movies on Amazon Are on Sale for Prime Video Members Only

Amazon has also launched the second series of its anthology film collection Welcome to The Blumhouse with Blumhouse Productions, the movie and TV production company founded by Jason Blum, known for hits like Paranormal Activity. The new 2021 collection includes four movies: Bingo Hell, Black as Night, The Manor, and Madres. The terrifying tales explore a senior citizen fighting to protect her beloved bingo hall from an evil force, a teenage girl seeking revenge on vampires in New Orleans, a stroke patient recovering in a haunted nursing home, and a Mexican-American couple expecting their first child while facing strange symptoms and visions.