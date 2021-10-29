Shop

So Many Halloween Movies on Amazon Are on Sale for Prime Video Members Only

Halloween, A Quiet Place Part II, Beetlejuice, and Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride are all marked down
By Nina Huang October 29, 2021 07:00 AM
Halloween may traditionally be spent outdoors trick-or-treating, sipping on cauldron cocktails, or running through haunted houses, but many are celebrating indoors this year. Just because you're at home doesn't mean the spooky festivities have to come to a halt, though: You'll only have more opportunities to curl up with tons of candy corn (and regular popcorn) and stream scary movies nonstop. 

If you're an Amazon Prime member or Prime Video subscriber, then you'll have an easier time finding scary movies to stream on sale this Halloween. Amazon is currently running tons of Halloween movie deals to rent or buy, including the 2018 Halloween (the sequel is currently in theaters), A Quiet Place Part II, Beetlejuice, and this year's Spiral starring Chris Rock. Those with younger children have Coraline, Corpse Bride, Hotel Transylvania, Casper, The Addams Family, and Goosebumps to stream as well. 

Stream it! Halloween (2018), $2.99 to rent for Prime Video subscribers (orig. $3.99); amazon.com

Even better? Tons of titles, including bone-chilling thrillers and more family-friendly options, are free with a subscription. For movies, think titles like Midsommar starring Florence Pugh, Suspiria with Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton, and the campy classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. For TV shows, you'll find seasons 1 through 9 of American Horror Story, Grimm, Truth Seekers, and Them

Amazon has also launched the second series of its anthology film collection Welcome to The Blumhouse with Blumhouse Productions, the movie and TV production company founded by Jason Blum, known for hits like Paranormal Activity. The new 2021 collection includes four movies: Bingo Hell, Black as Night, The Manor, and Madres. The terrifying tales explore a senior citizen fighting to protect her beloved bingo hall from an evil force, a teenage girl seeking revenge on vampires in New Orleans, a stroke patient recovering in a haunted nursing home, and a Mexican-American couple expecting their first child while facing strange symptoms and visions. 

With so many films and series to watch, Amazon Prime Video is one of the destinations for streaming terrifying movies and series this Halloween — just make sure you have a membership to access the lower prices. 

Credit: Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place Part II

Stream It! $2.99 to rent (orig. $5.99) or $9.99 to buy; amazon.com

Credit: Everett Collection

Beetlejuice

Stream It! $2.99 to buy (orig. $7.99) or $3.99 to rent; amazon.com

Credit: Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

Corpse Bride

Stream It! $7.99 to buy (orig. $9.99) or $3.99 to rent; amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Hotel Transylvania

Stream It! $2.99 to rent (orig. $3.99) or $8.99 to buy; amazon.com

Credit: A24

Midsommar

Stream It! Free with a Prime Video membership; amazon.com

Credit: FX

American Horror Story

Stream It! Free with a Prime Video membership; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon Studios

Bingo Hell (Welcome to The Blumhouse)

Stream It! Free with a Prime Video membership; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon Studios

Black as Night (Welcome to The Blumhouse)

Stream It! Free with a Prime Video membership; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon Studios

The Manor (Welcome to The Blumhouse)

Stream It! Free with a Prime Video membership; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon Studios

Madres (Welcome to The Blumhouse)

Stream It! Free with a Prime Video membership; amazon.com

