So Many Halloween Movies on Amazon Are on Sale for Prime Video Members Only
Halloween may traditionally be spent outdoors trick-or-treating, sipping on cauldron cocktails, or running through haunted houses, but many are celebrating indoors this year. Just because you're at home doesn't mean the spooky festivities have to come to a halt, though: You'll only have more opportunities to curl up with tons of candy corn (and regular popcorn) and stream scary movies nonstop.
If you're an Amazon Prime member or Prime Video subscriber, then you'll have an easier time finding scary movies to stream on sale this Halloween. Amazon is currently running tons of Halloween movie deals to rent or buy, including the 2018 Halloween (the sequel is currently in theaters), A Quiet Place Part II, Beetlejuice, and this year's Spiral starring Chris Rock. Those with younger children have Coraline, Corpse Bride, Hotel Transylvania, Casper, The Addams Family, and Goosebumps to stream as well.
Stream it! Halloween (2018), $2.99 to rent for Prime Video subscribers (orig. $3.99); amazon.com
Even better? Tons of titles, including bone-chilling thrillers and more family-friendly options, are free with a subscription. For movies, think titles like Midsommar starring Florence Pugh, Suspiria with Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton, and the campy classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. For TV shows, you'll find seasons 1 through 9 of American Horror Story, Grimm, Truth Seekers, and Them.
Amazon has also launched the second series of its anthology film collection Welcome to The Blumhouse with Blumhouse Productions, the movie and TV production company founded by Jason Blum, known for hits like Paranormal Activity. The new 2021 collection includes four movies: Bingo Hell, Black as Night, The Manor, and Madres. The terrifying tales explore a senior citizen fighting to protect her beloved bingo hall from an evil force, a teenage girl seeking revenge on vampires in New Orleans, a stroke patient recovering in a haunted nursing home, and a Mexican-American couple expecting their first child while facing strange symptoms and visions.
With so many films and series to watch, Amazon Prime Video is one of the destinations for streaming terrifying movies and series this Halloween — just make sure you have a membership to access the lower prices.
Related Items
A Quiet Place Part II
Stream It! $2.99 to rent (orig. $5.99) or $9.99 to buy; amazon.com
Beetlejuice
Stream It! $2.99 to buy (orig. $7.99) or $3.99 to rent; amazon.com
Corpse Bride
Stream It! $7.99 to buy (orig. $9.99) or $3.99 to rent; amazon.com
Hotel Transylvania
Stream It! $2.99 to rent (orig. $3.99) or $8.99 to buy; amazon.com
Midsommar
American Horror Story
Bingo Hell (Welcome to The Blumhouse)
Black as Night (Welcome to The Blumhouse)
The Manor (Welcome to The Blumhouse)
Madres (Welcome to The Blumhouse)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
- Amazon Shoppers with a 'Puffy Vest Obsession' Love This $28 Amazon Best-Seller
- So Many Halloween Movies on Amazon Are on Sale for Prime Video Members Only
- These 'Silky Smooth' Egyptian Cotton Sheets with 16,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Major Sale at Amazon
- Shoppers Have Found 'Utter Bliss' with This Shredded Memory Foam Pillow That's 54% Off Right Now