Amazon Prime Members Can Expand Their Movie Library for Just 99 Cents a Month — Here's How

There is no such thing as a movie or TV library that's too expansive. With all the streaming platforms available, there are tons of cinematic experiences waiting for you. The unfortunate side effect of all that choice is that, in order to gain access to all the shows and movies your heart desires, you need multiple subscriptions, which can get pricey. Fortunately, if you're currently looking to sign up for a new streaming service to keep yourself entertained all winter long, but want to avoid another hefty monthly fee, Amazon is offering Prime members 99-cent subscriptions to popular channels for two months.