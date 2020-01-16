Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Have Glamorous Date Night in India

Date night in Mumbai!

Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, TV host and actress Lauren Sanchez, attended an Amazon Prime Video event together in India on Thursday. Sanchez, 50, wore a red and black gown with a plunging neckline and sheer balloon sleeves. Bezos, 56, donned an equally as vivacious look with a patterned pink and black suit jacket.

One day earlier, Bezos announced his company would invest $1 billion to help get small businesses online in India, adding to the $5.5 billion Amazon pledged since 2014.

The appearance comes one year after Bezos announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, at the same time news of his relationship with Sanchez went public. Bezos and Sanchez — who filed for divorce from her Hollywood agent husband Patrick Whitesell in April — stepped out together for the first time in May in New York City. The couple have since been spotted on numerous outings together, including visits to Broadway shows and restaurants in N.Y.C.

Image zoom Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos in India on Jan. 16. DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bezos and Sanchez most recently enjoyed a holiday getaway in St. Barth, where they were photographed in December walking through a crowd of people with Russian-American businesswoman Dasha Zhukova.

“They’re very happy,” a source told PEOPLE recently.

Bezos has continued to co-parent the four children he shares with ex-wife, 49.

“They will be adult about it and share parenting,” another source told PEOPLE last year.

Image zoom Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos in 2017. Joe Scarnici/Getty

Bezos, currently the richest man in the world, and MacKenzie finalized their divorce in July, with the novelist keeping a four percent stake in Amazon worth $38.3 billion.

Mackenzie plans to donate half of the money as part of the Giving Pledge, a list of billionaires who pledge to donate half of their fortune.

The author’s stake makes her the 22nd richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.