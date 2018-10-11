Amandla Stenberg Says Jennifer Lawrence Taught Her How to 'Pee in the Woods' During Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence looks after her younger costars.

Amandla Stenberg, who starred alongside Lawrence in 2012’s The Hunger Games, revealed on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that when she was just 12-years-old, the Oscar winner taught her “how to pee in the woods.”

“I’ve definitely used it a few times,” Stenberg, now 19, said.

“Let me write that down. I’ve got to call her for that,” Fallon quipped.

The Hate U Give actress said she doesn’t regularly hang out with Lawrence, 28, but has seen the Red Sparrow star since the two spent time in the Hunger Games arena.

“I saw her at this brunch recently,” Stenberg explained, “And she didn’t recognize me for a second. And then she was like, ‘Oh my god, you have boobs!’ I was like, ‘Wow I do? I blocked out puberty.’”

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images; Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The non-binary actor, who uses both they/them and she/her pronouns, told Fallon she set to go to film school at New York University, but ultimately skipped to pursue her film career.

“I deferred once, and then I deferred again, and then I was like, ‘I’m not coming, I’m so sorry,'” she recalled.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals the Hilarious Way Amy Schumer Comforted Her After Darren Aronofsky Split

Stenberg added, “I was getting all these amazing opportunities, and I was like, well, why would I pay to go to film school when I can get paid to go to film school.”

RELATED: Amandla Stenberg and New Girlfriend King Princess Attend MTV VMAs — See the Cute Couple

The Hate U Give is in theaters now.