Dear Evan Hansen Movie Adaptation Casts Amandla Stenberg in Key Role

Amandla Stenberg has been cast in the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen movie, based on the Tony Award-winning musical.

The 21-year-old actress will be featured in a role that has been adapted and expanded for the film, according to Variety. She will also perform a new original song in the movie, which she is writing alongside Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the lyricists who wrote the music for the Broadway show as well as 2016’s La La Land.

Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a socially anxious high school student, paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in. Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate’s suicide note — and rides that error to popularity.

Image zoom Ben Platt performing in Dear Evan Hansen Matthew Murphy

Stenberg, whose recent projects include starring in The Hate U Give and Everything, Everything, will take on the role of Alana Beck, played by Kristolyn Lloyd in the Broadway show's original cast.

Speaking to PEOPLE Now earlier this year, Platt, 26, said he “would love to go back” to his role as Evan for the movie, adding that he hopes the Dear Evan Hansen adaptation will be a “new thing.”