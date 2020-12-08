"I said, 'Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon?' Which is clearly – I was very wrong," Amanda Seyfried says

Amanda Seyfried Turned Down Guardians of the Galaxy Because She Thought It Would ‘Bomb’

Amanda Seyfried passed on starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she didn't think people would want to watch a movie "about a talking tree and raccoon."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, the Mean Girls actress revealed she turned down a role in Guardians of the Galaxy, the massively popular franchise starring Chris Pratt, with Bradley Cooper playing the aforementioned talking raccoon. The reason? She was afraid the movie would bomb at the box office.

"I didn't want to be part of the first Marvel movie that bombed," Seyfried, 35, said. "I said, 'Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon?' Which is clearly – I was very wrong."

"The script was great, it was all based on not wanting to be 'that guy,' " she explained. "Because if you're the star of a giant movie like that, and it bombs, Hollywood does not forgive you. I've seen that happen to people and it was a giant, giant fear. I thought, is it worth it?"

The role of Gamora eventually went to Zoe Saldana, who also played the part in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Image zoom Credit: Marvel

Earlier this year, Seyfried spoke about turning the first Guardians movie down because she didn't want to go through the process of turning green for the role.

"I think about it often," Seyfried told ComicBook.com. "I'm not really a Marvel movie watcher, which is, I think, why I was just like, 'Ah, I don't wanna be green. It's just so much work.' "

"I remember Jennifer Lawrence talking about it once, how long it took her to get blue," Seyfried continued, citing Lawrence's role in the X-Men franchise as Mystique. "And I was like, 'That seems like hell on earth,' because then you get to set and you're only there for a couple hours, and then you have to take everything off. And that was literally the reason."