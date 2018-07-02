Amanda Seyfried Teases 'Much Has Changed' for Her Character in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Amanda Seyfried‘s character in Mamma Mia! has come a long way since the hit movie opened in 2008.

In this summer’s sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Sophie (the movie’s heroine played by Seyfried) is pregnant and in need of some guidance from her eclectic family and friends.

“You meet Sophie in the first movie where she’s young and carefree — everything I was when I was 21,” Seyfried, 32, says in a featurette for the sequel, exclusive to PEOPLE. “And then you see four, five years later, and much has changed for Sophie.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Jonathan Prime/Universal Studios

Based on the hit Broadway musical and featuring songs of ABBA, the first Mamma Mia! centered on Sophie, a bride-to-be who secretly invites three men (played by Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and Stellan Skarsgård) to her wedding in the hopes of learning which of them is her real father.

Streep and the other original stars – including Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth – also return for the sequel, which will switch between the past and present. Cher costars as Seyfried’s grandmother.