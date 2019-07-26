Watch Amanda Seyfried Sing Taylor Swift's 'Mean' — with 'Fetch' References to Mean Girls

Amanda Seyfried is revamping Taylor Swift‘s “Mean” — with some pretty fetch references.

The 33-year-old actress was introduced onstage by her husband and actor Thomas Sadoski at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.

Singing alongside Ashley Park, who originated the Broadway role of Gretchen Wieners for the 2018 musical Mean Girls, the two sang a cover of Swift’s 2011 song and Lily Allen’s “F**k You.”

“@taylorswift’s ‘Mean’ sprinkled with as many ‘Mean Girls’ references as possible SEE THE FULL VIDEO IN LINK IN BIO #Repost@ashleyparklady,” Seyfried wrote on Instagram Friday with a video of the performance.

“Plastics unite tehehehe 💕 @mingey Dedicated to all the Gretchens and Karens out there!” the post continued. “Stay nice 🚺🥰 #meangirls (thanks to all the amazing @wtfestival apprentices and cabaret staff who quite literally made this performance happen, costumes included) https://youtu.be/CxdtBvm-K5Q.”

Image zoom Amanda Seyfried, Taylor Swift J. Merritt/Getty; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Seyfried added her own twist to the medley, singing, “I walk with my head down ‘cause I kissed my cousin and I’ll never impress you. I just want to feel OK again.”

Park, 28, added, “Boo, you whore.”

Together they sang, “All you are is mean and a liar and pathetic and a fugly slut and mean,” changing Swift’s lyrics to include dialogue from Mean Girls.

Mean Girls has become a classic teen film since its release in 2004. Ariana Grande included references to the film in her “thank u, next” music video which she released late last year.

The Broadway musical, which premiered on 2017, was nominated for 12 Tony Award awards, including one for Park for best actress in a featured role and one for Tina Fey, who wrote the book and the script it was based on.

Mean Girls is still playing on Broadway.