Amanda Seyfried Shares Throwback Photo of Herself and Channing Tatum on the Dear John Set

Amanda Seyfried is taking a trip down memory lane.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old actress shared a photo on Instagram of a throwback moment spent on the set of Dear John with Channing Tatum.

Seen making a funny face in the top half of the black and white photograph, Tatum, 40, similarly made another funny face in the bottom half of the pic.

"#tbt DEAR JOHN," Seyfried wrote alongside the shot.

Dear John was released back in 2010 and is based on the book of the same name by Nicholas Sparks.

The plot follows the story of a soldier (Tatum) who exchanges letters with a young woman (Seyfried) after he is deployed to the war.

Dear John - Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum Image zoom Credit: Relativity Media/Kobal/Shutterstock

In the comments section of the post, fans of the film reminisced on the romance movie, where many shared their admiration for the flick.

"oh my i watched this last night for the first time and sobbed," one user said as another added, "One of my favorite movies❤️."

The silly on-set photo from Seyfried comes as no surprise following a comment the actress made to E! News years ago.

Speaking about working with Tatum as her costar, Seyfried told the outlet, "Channing and I have a very similar set behavior. We don't take anything too seriously, but we're shooting a movie that's very heavy, all about love and romance. It's a tear-jerker, so we just like to play around."

While previously chatting with E! News about the popular film, Tatum echoed Seyfried's sentiments about the movie being emotional, also calling it "brilliant and beautiful."