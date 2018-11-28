Amanda Seyfried Claims Husband Thomas Sadoski 'Lost Out on a Job' for Supporting Jessica Walter

Amanda Seyfried is standing by her husband Thomas Sadoski‘s side months after he defended an actress on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star, 32, reposted an Instagram photo shared by Sadoski in May in which he defended Arrested Development actress Jessica Walter after she claimed Jeffrey Tambor had “verbally harassed” her on set.

Seyfried claimed Sadoski, 42, had “lost out on a job” for defending the 77-year-old actress.

“Here’s a somewhat recent post from my husband who, in return for standing beside a bada— woman who’d recently been bullied, recently lost out on a job because of this,” she wrote in the caption.

She added, “I’d rather speak up and lose out. Integrity, ladies and gentlemen. #Repost @thomas_sadoski.”

In his post, Sadoski wrote it had been an “honor and a privilege to work with” Walter.

“This is Jessica Walter. She is a national god—— treasure. It was an honor and a privilege to work with her,” he wrote. “I don’t give a f—who you think you are or how good you think you are or how awesome you think your buddy/daddy is: screaming at someone isn’t “part of the business”. It’s bull—. It’s unhinged bull— behavior and it has NEVER been acceptable.”

He continued, “It wasn’t cool in the 70’s or 80’s or whenthef—everyou “came up”. It was bull— then, it is bull— now. And excusing that kind of behavior is pathetic. Just pathetic. I worked in shitty greasy-spoon kitchens growing up: it wasn’t acceptable behavior THERE and most of us were on HEAVY DRUGS.”

Sadoski then made a veiled comment toward Tambor, writing, “It certainly isn’t acceptable for some man-baby millionaire to do on a cozy a— tv show set. And it is even less acceptable for his male cast-mates to excuse it away IN FRONT OF THE PERSON THAT IT HAPPENED TO….(wait for it)….WHILE SHE IS TRYING TO EXPLAIN HOW TRAUMATIZING THE EXPERIENCE WAS. What in the halfpenny f— is happening?!”



Walter made allegations of verbal abuse by Tambor, 74, during an interview with The New York Times in May.

“I have to let go of being angry at him,” Walter tearfully told Tambor who was sitting only a few feet away from her. “[In] almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set and it’s hard to deal with, but I’m over it now.”

Walter added, “I have to let go of being angry at him. He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever. Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize. I have to let it go. I have to give you a chance to, you know, for us to be friends again.”

During the NYT interview, Tambor also brought up the apology when asked if he had reckoned with the incident involving Walter.

“I have, and am continuing to do. And I profusely have apologized. Walter is indeed a walking acting lesson,” he said.

“And on Transparent, you know, I had a temper and I yelled at people and I hurt people’s feelings. And that’s unconscionable, and I’m working on it,” Tambor shared, referencing the allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment on the Amazon set that prompted his exit in February.

“I’m going to put that behind me, and I love acting,” Tambor added.

Though Walter spoke out about Tambor’s verbal harassment for the first time, she revealed the past incident will not prevent her from working with him in the future.

“I don’t want to walk around with anger. I respect him as an actor. We’ve known each other for years and years and years,” she said, adding, “Of course, I would work with him again in a heartbeat.”