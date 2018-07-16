Amanda Seyfried Admits Her Husband Had 'Issues' Over Her Working with Ex Dominic Cooper Again

Amanda Seyfried is getting real about reuniting with ex-boyfriend Dominic Cooper in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

During a recent interview, the actress admitted to her new husband’s qualms with her reprising her romantic role alongside Cooper in the anticipated sequel.

“I think he has the same kind of issues that I would have if we were hanging out with his ex-girlfriend from long ago,” the Les Misérables star told The Mirror. “I think it’s always like, ‘I’m so in love with this person, so that person must be so in love with her too.'”

Seyfried, 32, first met Cooper, 40, during the making of the original 2008 hit. The pair dated for three years before splitting in 2011. The actress then had a two year relationship with actor and comedian Justin Long, 40, before tying the knot with her 42-year-old Last World costar, Thomas Sadoski, in March 2017.

Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Universal Pictures/Youtube

But when it comes to Sadoski’s reservations, Seyfried doesn’t seem too bothered. “I’d guess he assumed Dominic is in love with me the way he’s in love with me. And it’s just not the case, it’s sweet,” she said, adding, “I’d rather he be jealous than completely fine with it.”

And who could blame him? In an interview with Elle Magazine, the actress called falling in love on set “one of the easiest things in the world,” explaining, “You’re put in a situation where you have to make out with each other. It’s easy for things to get carried away.”

Seyfried and Sadoski, who share a 16-month-old daughter, first met on the Off-Broadway drama The Way We Get By in 2015 and began dating the following year. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in March 2016 and their engagement just months later in September of that same year.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In an interview with PorterEdit, the Mean Girls star explained the pair’s decision to get married in the days leading up to her birth. “I really wanted to have rings on in the hospital, you know? And what if something goes wrong, and he’s not legally my husband?”

Since giving birth, Seyfried has been candid about prioritizing motherhood over her career.

“I feel more empowered,” she told PorterEdit. “I’ll say no, I can’t do that press trip, I’m spending time with my daughter,” she continued. “Oh, you want my top off for that part? How about we scrap that sex scene altogether? And no, I’m not wearing those thongs!”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again opens in theaters on July 20.