Amanda Seyfried Missed Golden Globes to Work on 'Thelma & Louise' Musical with Evan Rachel Wood: Report

Amanda Seyfried could be embarking on the road trip of a lifetime.

The actress — who won best actress in a limited series at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday — reportedly missed the Los Angeles ceremony because she was across the country in New York City workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise with Evan Rachel Wood, according to Variety, which cited insiders.

Reps for Seyfried, 37, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Variety reported that theater director Trip Cullman (Six Degrees of Separation) was slated to direct the musical as of 2021, with a score from Neko Case and a book from Harvey Feiffer and Callie Khouri, the latter of whom wrote the original 1991 film. Scott Delman will produce.

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon starred as the titular characters in Thelma & Louise, two friends who go on a road trip that quickly devolves into a crime spree. The women evade authorities one final time by driving to their deaths in the Grand Canyon. Both Sarandon, 76, and Davis, 66, snagged Best Actress Oscar nominations for their portrayals. Thelma & Louise also featured Brad Pitt in one of his earliest film roles.

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in Thelma & Louise (1991). Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty

After Seyfried's win at Tuesday's Globes ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel, Yellowstone's Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who were presenting, accepted the award on The Dropout star's behalf.

"Amanda Seyfried is deep in the process of creating a musical and could not be here," they announced.

Following her big win, the Mean Girls alum posted a video on Instagram in which she credited her "wonderful Dropout team," whom she'd FaceTimed during the ceremony, for being "the reason that I got this award," her first-ever Golden Globe.

"It is a true honor to have been part of that, and I had to miss it because I am working on something that is magic," Seyfried shared. "And it's a musical, so I'm finally getting to do something that I've never really done. And that's all I really can say about it. Hopefully more soon."

"But it's a lot of work," she continued. "It's more fun. And it's been a great night. So in lieu of an acceptance speech, I'm just here to say thanks to all my Dropout family. And my family. And thank you, Golden Globes."

Seyfried has starred in multiple movie musicals, including Mamma Mia (2008), its 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and Les Misérables (2012).

"I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway," Seyfried recently told her Mean Girls costar Lindsay Lohan in a chat for Interview magazine, to which Lohan, 36, responded, "That would be really fun."

Additionally, Seyfried told Backstage last July that she tried out for the part of Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, a role that ultimately went to Ariana Grande.

"Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [in The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked — because I wanted it that much that I was like, 'You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I'll give my Sunday to you,' " said Seyfried, who also scored an Emmy for The Dropout.

She continued, "I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life. But I think it also taught me how far I've come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since Les Miz, I was like, 'I need to be better. I need to do better.' So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I'm finally prepared."