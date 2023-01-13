Amanda Seyfried Missed Golden Globes to Work on 'Thelma & Louise' Musical with Evan Rachel Wood: Report

The star won best actress in a limited series at the Golden Globes on Tuesday for The Dropout

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 03:37 PM
Amanda Seyfried Missed Golden Globes to Work on Thelma & Louise Musical with Evan Rachel Wood: Report
Amanda Seyfried (L); Evan Rachel Wood. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Amanda Seyfried could be embarking on the road trip of a lifetime.

The actress — who won best actress in a limited series at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday — reportedly missed the Los Angeles ceremony because she was across the country in New York City workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise with Evan Rachel Wood, according to Variety, which cited insiders.

Reps for Seyfried, 37, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Variety reported that theater director Trip Cullman (Six Degrees of Separation) was slated to direct the musical as of 2021, with a score from Neko Case and a book from Harvey Feiffer and Callie Khouri, the latter of whom wrote the original 1991 film. Scott Delman will produce.

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon starred as the titular characters in Thelma & Louise, two friends who go on a road trip that quickly devolves into a crime spree. The women evade authorities one final time by driving to their deaths in the Grand Canyon. Both Sarandon, 76, and Davis, 66, snagged Best Actress Oscar nominations for their portrayals. Thelma & Louise also featured Brad Pitt in one of his earliest film roles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

thelma and louise
Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in Thelma & Louise (1991). Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty

After Seyfried's win at Tuesday's Globes ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel, Yellowstone's Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who were presenting, accepted the award on The Dropout star's behalf.

"Amanda Seyfried is deep in the process of creating a musical and could not be here," they announced.

Following her big win, the Mean Girls alum posted a video on Instagram in which she credited her "wonderful Dropout team," whom she'd FaceTimed during the ceremony, for being "the reason that I got this award," her first-ever Golden Globe.

"It is a true honor to have been part of that, and I had to miss it because I am working on something that is magic," Seyfried shared. "And it's a musical, so I'm finally getting to do something that I've never really done. And that's all I really can say about it. Hopefully more soon."

"But it's a lot of work," she continued. "It's more fun. And it's been a great night. So in lieu of an acceptance speech, I'm just here to say thanks to all my Dropout family. And my family. And thank you, Golden Globes."

Seyfried has starred in multiple movie musicals, including Mamma Mia (2008), its 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and Les Misérables (2012).

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Says She Now Chooses Roles Very "Deliberately"

"I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway," Seyfried recently told her Mean Girls costar Lindsay Lohan in a chat for Interview magazine, to which Lohan, 36, responded, "That would be really fun."

Additionally, Seyfried told Backstage last July that she tried out for the part of Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, a role that ultimately went to Ariana Grande.

"Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [in The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked — because I wanted it that much that I was like, 'You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I'll give my Sunday to you,' " said Seyfried, who also scored an Emmy for The Dropout.

She continued, "I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life. But I think it also taught me how far I've come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since Les Miz, I was like, 'I need to be better. I need to do better.' So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I'm finally prepared."

Related Articles
Amanda Seyfried attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7, 2022 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Limited Series Actress at the 2023 Golden Globes for 'The Dropout'
Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California., Actor Austin Butler arrives at the world premiere of "Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh!" at the Westside Pavillion on December 2, 2008 in Westwood, California.
See Former Child Stars Who Won Big at the 2023 Golden Globes (Austin Butler! Ke Huy Quan!) Then and Now
Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Quinta Brunson
Golden Globe 2023 Winners: Read the Full List!
Brad Pitt W Magazine
Brad Pitt Recalls Filming His First-Ever Love Scene: 'I Was Just Rolling and Frolicking'
Julia Garner accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Ozark" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Julia Garner Continues Awards Sweep with 2023 Golden Globes Win for Final Season of 'Ozark'
Cate Blanchett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Cate Blanchett Wins Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes 2023
Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Viola Davis Accessorizes Blue Golden Globes Gown with 'Brilliant' Glam and Lots of Bling
Daisy Edgar-Jones arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Daisy Edgar-Jones is Learning Carole King Songs on the Piano to Prepare for New Biopic
Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Coolidge Gets Bleeped and a Standing Ovation After Bringing Mike White to Tears at Golden Globes
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Mike White accepts the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
'White Lotus' ' Mike White Was 'Too Drunk' for Planned Globes Speech But 'Would Take a Bullet' for Cast
NBC's 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Michelle Yeoh Wins Best Actress in a Comedy at Golden Globes 2023: 'Not Letting Go of This'
Paul Walter Hauser accepts the Best Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Black Bird" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Golden Globe Winner Paul Walter Hauser Leads Rousing Tribute to Late 'Black Bird' Costar Ray Liotta
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Austin Butler Says He Doesn't Think He Still Talks Like Elvis, but 'I'm Sure There's Pieces of Him in My DNA'
Jeremy Allen White accepts the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "The Bear" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'The Bear' 's Jeremy Allen White Is 'Incredibly Grateful' for Globes Win, Tells Wife 'I Love You Deep in My Bones'
Steven Spielberg accepts the Best Director award for "The Fabelmans" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Steven Spielberg Says His Late Mother Is 'Kvelling' Over His Golden Globes 2023 Win for 'Fabelmans'
Niecy Nash-Betts arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Niecy Nash Hits the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Dazzling Plum Gown – and 'My Own Golden Globes'