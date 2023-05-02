Amanda Seyfried Makes Hilarious 'Mean Girls' Reference on 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

Amanda Seyfried had a Mean Girls moment on the Met Gala red carpet.

The actress, 37, couldn't help but seemingly channel Karen Smith at Monday's event as she referenced the ditzy character's famous scenes about believing her breasts have the ability to predict when it's going to rain.

In a slow-motion video shared on Instagram by Indiewire Tuesday, the Dropoutstar was seen gasping and saying "Thank you" before grabbing her breasts as she posed for pictures on the red carpet at the annual fashion event.

"#MetGala: There's a 30 percent chance Amanda Seyfried is already slaying the entire Met steps 💅🏻 🌧️," the video was captioned.

In a scene at the end of the 2004 movie, which also starred Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert, Karen is seen delivering a weather report in the pouring rain. "Hi, this is Karen Smith. It's 68 degrees and there's a 30% chance that it's already raining!" her character says as she grabs her breasts.

Last year Seyfriend reflected on her breakout film role and admitted that male fans asking about her character's weather gag left her feeling "gross."

The Mamma Mia! star said she "always felt really grossed out by" male fans asking her if it was raining when they would recognize her in real life in a cover interview for Marie Claire's 2022 Beauty Changemakers Issue.

"I was like 18 years old," she told the publication, referring to the age she was when the teen comedy was released in April 2004. "It was just gross."

Amanda Seyfried at the 2023 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

For her outfit for the Met Gala, which honored late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," Seyfried looked drop-dead gorgeous in a gold and silver mini dress.

Seyfried opted for an Oscar de la Renta micro gown made with draping beaded strings and gleaming metallic wires. Outfitted by Elizabeth Stewart, she also wore gold sandal heels and Cartier jewelry for added bling.

The Lancôme Ambassadress's beauty look consisted of a dark berry lip color and matching violet eyeshadow. She also channeled '70s glam with a voluptuous curly hairstyle.

This year's dress code is influenced by the 60-year-spanning career of Lagerfeld, who was once at the helm of Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi and his self-named fashion house.