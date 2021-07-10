In the photograph, the actress is pictured alongside fellow cast members Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Lizzy Caplan, and Daniel Franzese

Amanda Seyfried Shares Fetch Throwback of Mean Girls Cast 18 Years Later: 'We Are Babies'

Amanda Seyfried is taking a stroll down memory lane.

On Friday, the 35-year-old actress shared a throwback post on Instagram of a behind-the-scenes moment from the filming of Mean Girls in 2003.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seen posing alongside various stars from the popular teen comedy film, Seyfried wrote, "#FBF weekends in 2003, baby."

In the photograph, the Mamma Mia! star is pictured alongside fellow cast members Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Lizzy Caplan, and Daniel Franzese.

In the comments section, many of the movie's stars reacted to the sweet throwback moment.

"Such a fun time! A great team! ❤️ 🙌❤️," Lohan, 35, wrote as Chabert, 38, said, "Wow. So many good memories! ❤️."

"We👏are👏babies👏," added Bennett, 40, while Franzese, 43, commented, "Ohhh emmm geeee," later adding to Seyfried, "You look just as young and beautiful still!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While the throwback included six of the film's leads, some fans couldn't help but notice Rachel McAdams' noticeable absence.

Back in October, and more than 16 years after the film first premiered, the Mean Girls cast reunited on a special day with a special purpose.

RELATED VIDEO: Claws Out: The Meanest Looks of Mean Girls

The reunion, moderated by Katie Couric and first teased in a video from Tina Fey, encouraged fans of the film to register to vote as part of the #GoodToVote campaign.