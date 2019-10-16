Amanda Seyfriend and Lily Collins Will Star in David Fincher’s Citizen Kane Movie

Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins have been cast in Mank, David Fincher’s Netflix biopic about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actresses will be joined by Game of Thrones‘ Charles Dance in the film, which will reportedly be shot in black-and-white. Gary Oldman is set to portray the titular character, as Variety previously reported.

According to THR, Seyfried, 33, will play screen star Marion Davis, while Collins, 30, will play Rita Alexander, Mankiewicz’s secretary.

Arliss Howard, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Joseph Cross, Sam Troughton, Toby Leonard Moore, Tom Burke, Tom Pelphrey, and Tuppence Middleton are also joining the film.

Production will reportedly commence in November in Los Angeles.

Image zoom Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins Daniele Venturelli/Getty; AFF-USA/Shutterstock

RELATED: David Fincher Is the Latest Acclaimed Film Director to Make a Netflix Movie

Sources previously told Variety that while plot details remain vague, Mankiewicz’s development of the Oscar-winning Citizen Kane will likely be the main focus. Released in 1941, the film remains one of the most popular of all time, despite wining only one Academy Award — which went to Mankiewicz himself.

During the screenwriting of Citizen Kane, Mankiewicz famously feuded with director Orson Wells. Wells once described him as “a neurotic drinker and a compulsive gambler, [but] also one of the most intelligent, informed, witty, humane and charming men I have ever known,” as John Houseman — who was Wells’ work partner — noted in his 1972 memoir Run-Through.

Mank is Fincher’s first movie for Netflix, as well as his first feature film overall since 2014’s Gone Girl, which starred Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tyler Perry. Fincher earned a Golden Globe nomination for best director for the thriller.

The Oscar-nominated director is best known for his work on films like Zodiac, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and The Social Network.

Image zoom David Fincher Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

RELATED: Avengers: Endgame Directors Developing Animated Magic: The Gathering Series at Netflix

Fincher has previously worked with Netflix, including on the streaming hit House of Cards, which earned him four Emmy Award nominations and one victory. He also served as an executive producer for the show, which concluded late last year.

Fincher joins the ever-growing list of directors who are partnering with the streaming service juggernaut for films, including Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman, and Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix version of Pinocchio, out in 2021.

Mank does not yet have a release date.